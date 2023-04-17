Lottery for April 18, 2023 Karyn Saemann Karyn Saemann Author email Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WisconsinPick 3(Midday Sunday, April 16) 7-0-4(Evening Sunday, April 16) 1-6-4Pick 4(Midday Sunday, April 16) 5-7-5-0(Evening Sunday, April 16) 5-2-6-7Badger 5(Sunday, April 16) 1-4-8-26-27All or Nothing(Midday Sunday, April 16)1-3-4-5-6-8-12-14-17-18-22(Evening Sunday, April 16)1-2-4-5-8-10-12-15-16-19-21SuperCash(Sunday, April 16) 8-13-14-19-20-33Doubler: NoMegabucks(Saturday April 15) 3-16-24-26-40-46Wednesday’s cash prize: $400,000Saturday’s annuity prize: $1 millionIllinoisPick 3(Midday Sunday, April 16) 2-3-1(Evening Sunday, April 16) 1-6-4Pick 4(Midday Sunday, April 16) 3-0-9-0(Evening Sunday, April 16) 9-5-7-4Lucky Day Lotto(Midday Sunday, April 16) 11-21-23-37-41(Evening Sunday, April 16) 7-19-23-28-45NationwidePowerball(Saturday April 15) 1-33-34-56-59Powerball: 18 Power play: 3XMonday’s cash prize: $125.3 millionMonday’s annuity prize: $235 millionMega Millions(Friday, April 14) 23-27-41-48-51Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2XTuesday’s cash prize: $10.6 millionTuesday’s annuity prize: $20 million Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karyn Saemann Author email Follow Karyn Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now New South Beloit school board member takes her late father's seat Music, movie and more planned for Beloit riverfront Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted Stateline Area residents recall flood from 50 years ago Rockford man sentenced to over 100 years for sexual assault in Roscoe Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime