CLINTON—Last season was a bit of a learning experience for the younger Clinton softball team.
Now, it’s time for the Cougars to show the Rock Valley Conference all that they have mastered.
“We had a lot of close games last spring,” third-year head coach Ross Reincke said. “Those were situations that we had to learn from. We’re in a better position now. And we’re at the point where our program numbers are growing.”
While Clinton garduated both All-RVC first teamer Paige Hendricks and second teamer Elli Teubert, it returns several young players who excelled despite their lack of varsity experience.
Juniors Allie Bell and Ashley Theisen, who received honorable mentions, are both expected to make big impacts alongside teammates such as junior Karlee Morris and sophomore Vada Matts.
“This year we really need to practice to become stronger,” Bell said. “That way we can fill the place of (those graduates) when the season starts so there isn’t a huge loss.”
Reincke said that he expects those younger players to be more than capable of stepping into those veteran roles.
“It’s a situation where a lot of these girls play together during the summer,” he said. “And we do a lot of work together year-round. They get along very well and all of them push each other to be better.”
Bell is the Cougars’ top bat returning after she hit .360 last season and had an on-base percentage of .442.
“As a hitter, Allie is just so consistent,” Theisen said. “She is always the one you can count on in those high-pressure situations. She is great as a leader too.”
Sophomore Neveah Garcia was third on the team in hitting last year (.310) despite being thrown in as a freshman, and Reincke said the ceiling is high for the Cougars’ batters.
“Our lineup should be solid,” he continued. “Neveah is probably going to be the center of the lineup. With her and Allie, and we have a lot of speed around them, (it will be promising)”
Theisen will anchor the rotation after showing the conference how much of a stud the young freshman can be on the mound. She went 6-6 with a 2.78 ERA.
“She got thrown into it,” Morris said. “And everyone adapted nicely to Ashley being on the mound. She just did so great in her situation.”
Garcia and Matts were also part of the uber-young rotation, which featured three freshmen, and Reincke is confident that their work on the mound will only improve this season.
“Ashley is going to carry the water for us,” he said. “She’s going to do most of the work as she did a great job last season. And have a couple of other solid sophomores who can eat some innings for us as well.”
