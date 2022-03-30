BELOIT—It seems ironic that a youth program with over 50 years of hard work and success is staring at an uncertain future, but that’s the realism facing the Beloit Youth Hockey Association.
COVID-19 wasn’t as disruptive in 2021-22 as the season before when it caused the closure of Edwards Ice Arena for much of the season and brought recruiting new players to a standstill.
This season, membership in the BYHA is down, as a result.
“It wasn’t unexpected,” BYHA President Dave Braasch said. “USA Hockey and WAHA (Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association) warned programs that they were going to take a hit and that it might take two or three years to recover the numbers.”
The BYHA fielded two mite teams, two midget teams, one squirt, one pee wee and one bantam team for the 2021-22 season. That’s nowhere near what the BYHA has been at peak levels.
Building back to at least pre-COVID numbers will be a primary concern for the BYHA going forward.
That isn’t the BYHA’s only worry. The opening of ABC Supply Stadium has had repercussions. While it meant survival for the minor league baseball team in Beloit, it could result in major changes for the Telfer Park complex, including Pohlman Field and Edwards Ice Arena.
Or possibly not. The City of Beloit announced in the fall of 2021 it will study potential long term plans for the Telfer Park complex. The BYHA’s contract to rent the facility is year-to-year so it does leave reason for conjecture.
“I’m remaining optimistic,” Braasch said. “The city bought a bunch of training aids for the Learn-to-Skate and there have been other improvements like painting the locker rooms and some new lighting around the rink. If you were considering tearing it down I don’t know why you would throw money at it.”
Braasch said the BYHA needs to focus on things it can currently control, such as recruiting more kids and making the association as strong as possible. The BYHA hosts Learn-To-Skate dates in both the fall and in March and publicizes its program through social media, the Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA to try to reach a broad spectrum of prospective skaters.
“After the (Learn-To-Skte) in the fall we can put them into something in the organization that will keep them skating,” Braasch said. “It’s a bit more of a challenge in the spring because we can’t follow up with something here because we don’t have the ice year-round.”
Braasch said the BYHA hasn’t abandoned plans that call for enclosing the rink and turning it into exactly that, a year-round facility.
“We’ve never looked to build a Taj Mahal here,” he said. “We’re just looking to get some permanent walls so we could run a year-round program. You could operate more tournaments or rent out the facility for camps. We’d love this to be a win-win for everyone.
“The city does own the building and we’re already in discussions about next year, but it is a very slow-moving process.”
The BYHA already has one reason to feel good about 2022-23. It is looking forward to hosting a state tournament in 2022-23. COVID-19 cost it the chance to host the WAHA Squirt 1A state tournament last season. The good thing is that the same tourney will be in Beloit in March 2023.