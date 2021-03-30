Joel Barrett, who was the Stateline Boys & Girls Club’s executive director from 1964-99, died Sept. 15, 2020 in Kuttawa, Kentucky at age 82. Current CEO Mark Rand says Barrett will be inducted into the Wisconsin Boys & GIrls Club Hall of Fame in 2021. Prior to retirement, Barrett oversaw a $1.9 million capital campaign that allowed expansion and renovation to the Beloit and South Beloit clubs which were transitioning to become Boys & Girls clubs. Barrett was also active in the community, serving on the Beloit Police and Fire Commission and Beloit Noon Kiwanis Club.
John Erickson, a Class of 1948 graduate of Beloit College, died March 18, 2020 at age 92. A Rockford native, Erickson was a basketball star on the 1947-48 Buccaneers who went 16-0 in their inaugural season in the old Field House. They were 24-3 overall. Erickson went on to coach at Beloit Memorial High School and the University of Wisconsin and became the first general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks. He oversaw a $6 million fundraising campaign in 1984 that led to a new athletic center on the Beloit College campus.
Larry Weber, longtime Hononegah High School teacher, administrator and coach, died Dec. 10 at the age of 79. The South Beloit High School graduate brought baseball back to Hononegah and the varsity diamond reflects it, named Weber Field. During a 20-year stint from 1979 through 1999 his teams won over 60% of their games, with five seasons of over 21 wins. He stepped down when he was promoted to athletic director and assistant principal. He was also active in youth sports in Rockton, establishing the American Legion baseball program.
Jerry Edwards, Beloit’s “Mr. Hockey” who helped found the Beloit Youth Hockey Association, passed away Aug. 5, 2020 at the age of 83. Edwards began serving on the WAHA Board of Directors in 1980 and was president of the organization from 1993-2010. He was also on the USA Hockey Board of Directors in some capacity from 1995 until his passing. He coached 44 straight years in the BYHA. The ice rink in Beloit bears his name and he received the prestigious national Willam Thayer Tutt Award from USA Hockey in 1991.
Tammy Maegli, who as the Town of Beloit Board Chair from 2018 to 2020, passed away at home on the morning of Jan. 18, 2020. She was instrumental in moving forward a community-focused agenda defined largely by cooperation with neighboring municipalities and delivering vital services while being fiscally responsible. Her colleagues in the township remembered her as a calming influence and clear-headed leader. Maegli also was devoted to her family, enjoyed local youth sports, and she had worked for a time as a substitute teacher.
O.V. “Verne” Shaffer, whose sculptures can be seen at 60 sites throughout Wisconsin, 28 sites in Beloit, has the distinction of being the most publicly displayed artist in Wisconsin. He passed away at age 93 on Feb. 16 in his hometown of Princeton, Illinois. Shaffer’s works in Beloit include Celebration in Riverside Park and Confluence outside the Hendricks Center for the Arts. He graduated from Beloit College in 1950 and returned to Beloit College to become art instructor and he became the first director of the Wright Museum of Art. He established a studio in rural Clinton where he created much of his sculptures.