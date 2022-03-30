ROCKTON—The Village of Rockton is home to many small businesses and recently the municipality is making a name for itself with the influx of women-owned businesses that send a clear message to young women and girls that success isn’t only possible, it’s a reality.
Rockton Planning Administrator Tricia Diduch said the effort to make Rockton a business-friendly environment has always been at the forefront of planning for the future.
“It’s definitely noticeable that the business owners who are meeting regularly to plan events to bring customers downtown are almost entirely women,” Diduch said. “They definitely seem to go out of their way to welcome new businesses as well and make sure they are included in the opportunity to plan these downtown events.”
Diduch says that’s created noticeable energy that residents, visitors and customers alike have picked up on.
“It’s created a demand that has now renovated and filled blighted buildings and storefronts,” she said.
The impact business owners are having isn’t just with their customers, it’s also helping build relationships with young people, Diduch said, referencing her own experience.
“I have three young stepdaughters, and I love exposing them to all of these hardworking women and encouraging them to build friendly relationships with them as well so they know that this is another pathway towards personal and financial success as they become adults,” Diduch added.
Pick-A-Dilly antiques store owner Ruth Gryder said the support amongst business owners is strong in Rockton.
“Everyone supports each other and it’s great. It’s important that all these women can own a business and support each other so that we can better the community and bring products to the community you cannot find in a big store,” Gryder said.
Hi Beautiful Bridal owner Emily Danielson, who helps create one-on-one experiences for brides to find the perfect wedding dress, said it had been a dream of hers since high school to open her own business.
That journey to opening a small business is a challenging one, she said, stressing that the process could feel overwhelming for newcomers but with “the right motivation, good support and a whole lot of caffeine, anything is possible,” Danielson said.
“I love that I have finally made it happen while also having the time to be with my family,” Danielson added. “Creating my own hours has been a blessing.”
She said she’s not surprised by the influx of women-owned businesses in Rockton.
“There are so many talented, outgoing, smart, business minded women here that I’m shocked there aren’t more stores opening,” Danielson said. “I don’t think this is the end of it, I see a lot more in our future.”
Jill Golden, owner of JR Finally Art Studio and Gallery, helps foster creativity in the Stateline Area with her enclave of artists she has on display at her gallery. She says she uses her space to highlight artists while also helping unlock her own creative inspiration.
“All of us are creative beings in one way or another,” Golden said. “I couldn’t be in this business without the support of the people of Rockton and the surrounding area. This is such a unique, warm, wonderful town with a strong sense of community. It’s a place where people take pride in their town and the history that surrounds it.”
Through fostering an atmosphere of support in the business community, Golden said all businesses downtown are able to thrive.
Growing up, Golden said she heard the over-used notion that you couldn’t make a living doing art and used that as motivation. She took a unique approach to opening a business and was able to make that dream a reality in her 50s.
“I’m finally doing my art,” Golden said. “The knowledge I gained in various jobs laid the foundation for what I do today. When young people come into the gallery and ask me about a career in art, I always encourage them to follow their dreams.”