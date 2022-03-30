BELOIT—The Beloit Turner High School baseball and softball teams are ready to take full advantage of their new home.
The Trojans are all set to begin playing and practicing at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex with a turf field all of their own.
The cost of the buildout was split between Turner and the YMCA, and the arrangement calls for the Trojans to have control of the field during their high school season, which runs from late March to early June, and the YMCA to have use of the field thereafter.
“I think it’s a great partnership,” Stateline Family YMCA Director of Youth Sports and Recreation LaRon Lofton said. “It provides them a place to play and for the complex to have a turf field out there. It gives us the potential to be more attractive in terms of hosting tournaments, and it also gives our youth program a chance to play on a turf field occasionally. To me, it’s a win for everyone involved.”
The Trojans have made their home on the diamond behind the school, and Turner coach Jeff Clowes believes his team will benefit from the new fields in a variety of ways.
“I think the biggest thing is access to the field,” Clowes said. “We had an open gym out there on a warm day in February. That’s not something that would’ve been possible before. The batting cages are out there, and bullpens are set up. They can go out there and stay active. It’s going to be a great overall benefit for us.”
Clowes said the project experienced a few snafus in the fall, but still should be in play this year.
“I don’t think we’ll be able to start our season playing out there,” Clowes said. “There’s still some work to be done in the outfield area. Anytime you have a construction project that’s a retrofit like this one was, you might have some delays. But we’re hoping by mid-season to be out there playing.”
The idea for a new field has been kicked around for a few years.
“For about the last five years we’ve been exploring the possibilities of what we could do,” Clowes said. “We all love the ‘Dusty T’, but it was in need of some upgrades, especially when you take a look at what’s been happening around the conference. We looked at the potential to build out at the current site, but the infrastructure costs of things like bathrooms, electric, parking lots, so much of the cost we’d need was eaten up before we even thought about touching the field.
“So (Turner superintendent) Dr. McCarthy brought up the idea of approaching the YMCA with a plan to convert a couple of their fields and see if they’d be open to that. It was him and Ann Hankins at the YMCA that really spearheaded this project, and they’ve done a great job seeing it to fruition.”
While the two diamonds are great, Clowes is hoping this is just the start of things at the Complex.
“Ideally, we’d love to have something like Waupun has,” Clowes said. “They have an entire group of turf fields and they host regular tournaments and things like that out there. It’s just been a tremendous addition to their community, and we’ve kicked around some ideas with the Y and with Beloit Memorial, along with some key community members, and it would be great if this weren’t the end to the renovation.”
Turner will join McFarland, Big Foot and Whitewater as those with turf fields in the Rock Valley Conference.
“We’ve always worn it as a badge of honor that our kids take really good care of our field,” Clowes said. “And I’m a traditionalist. There’s nothing I love more than a well-manicured grass field. But I’m also a realist. And there’s just so much more you can do with a turf field that you wouldn’t on a grass field. We play so many games there in late March and into April that you don’t want to put too much stress on it. This is going to allow us to get more games in, to avoid them being pushed back because the field is wet, things like that.”
Another new sports addition is always big news in Beloit, and two turf fields at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex is certainly a noteworthy project.