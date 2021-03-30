BELOIT — It was a momentous year for The Lincoln Academy, the community’s first independent public charter school which broke ground in September at 608 Henry Ave., on the Eclipse Campus.
The 4K to grade 12 three-story school is scheduled to open for students in September 2021, with land for the school donated by Hendricks Commercial Properties.
“I am so pleased to be a part of bringing The Lincoln Academy to our children,” said Chairman of the Board and Founder of ABC Supply Co. and Kids First Beloit Formation Board President Diane Hendricks. “I believe every child dreams about what they can do with their life and education is the foundation they need to pursue those dreams. Our goal is to challenge our scholars, and to support them. We will focus on character and we will equip our scholars with the knowledge and tools that allow them to live choice-filled lives.”
The Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole said the school will be the premier K-12 school in the state, providing college and career pathways with a commitment to its three pillars of rigorous academics, strong character and career readiness.
Cole said students as young as 4 years old will be exposed to different careers, and throughout students’ academic life they will be given additional exploratory opportunities to learn what career fields suit them and gain the skills necessary to pursue them.
“Our goal is to make sure we get them on the right path so that all doors can be open to them,” Cole said.
The charter school is planned to be a public school, not a private choice (voucher) school. Although charter schools may be authorized through their local school districts, the one by Kids First Beloit is authorized through the University of Wisconsin System.
Tuition will be free to families, and enrollment is open to any Wisconsin student. As a public school, it will be funded by taxpayer dollars, but it also will receive private donations and grant funds..
In its first year the school will have 4K to second grades and sixth through ninth grades, for a total of 400 students in the first year. Each year the school will add two additional grade levels and four additional classes, or 100 students a year until it reaches 700.
The Lincoln Academy will offer volleyball, cross country, track and field, golf, basketball and baseball. After students are enrolled and their interests are determined, the school may offer additional sports and activities. It’s working on partnerships with the Stateline Family YMCA and Boys and Girls Club for before and after-school care and other extracurricular activities. Ten advanced placement classes will be offered.
To respond to the challenges of COVID-19, many of The Lincoln Academy’s recruitment activities had to be moved online. However, construction went as scheduled with a completion date of July 2021.
The first floor for K4 through fourth graders will be home to classrooms and a full-sized gym which meets NCAA requirements and the ability to seat 750 people in the bleachers. The gym will be able to be divided into physical education and cafeteria space.
In between every two classrooms are smaller breakout rooms for individual instruction for enrichment and intervention. There is also an art room, and two-story music room.
The second floor for fifth through eighth graders will feature classrooms as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classrooms including a digital lab, computer science room, engineering/robotics lab and a fab lab. There will also be a Chromebook repair station known as the Chrome Depot as well as the makerspace room.
The two-story library will feature some quiet study stalls and counter seating in the upper level for older students as well as comfortable seating and reading nooks for younger students.
On the third floor for high schoolers will be classrooms including an EMT room with an ambulance simulation where students can earn certification as an EMT. The mechanical room will be exposed and converted into teachable space where students can learn HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. There will also be a biomedical science room on the upper level and a media production area.
The lower level will feature four labs, each for the areas of agriculture, applied arts, construction and welding.
To ensure safety in light of COVID-19, classrooms will have touchless faucets and sinks in each room for handwashing and an HVAC system supporting air filtration. Classrooms with connected wall panels allow the opportunity to expand rooms if more space is needed.
“We are fully prepared for the upcoming school year,” Cole said.
The school plans to offer in-person instruction starting Sept. 1, but the school staff is prepared for virtual instruction if needed.