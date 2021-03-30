SOUTH BELOIT — After opening to strong customer demand in the community, Cresco Labs Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes said the team at Sunnyside marijuana dispensary is eager to educate people on the health benefits of cannabis.
“South Beloit has welcomed us with open arms, and they saw the benefits right away,” Erkes said.
Sunnyside opened in July 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the months since, business has continued to grow.
During the average week, Erkes said Sunnyside draws upwards of 7,000 customers, with around 600 to 800 people visiting the store every day.
“Things have been going really well and business has been growing month after month. It’s a great community to be a part of,” Erkes said. “We kind of anchor that area there—it’s drawing so many people to the area.”
Erkes said cannabis use covers a few main categories: Those are wellness, recreation and pain relief.
Many people are focusing on personal wellness and have begun using cannabis to help get through stresses related to the pandemic, Erkes said. He added that various forms of cannabis can help when coping with sleep loss, anxiety, physical pain or simply providing an escape.
For some customers, Erkes said cannabis serves as a replacement for alcohol or other drugs. A majority of their clients say they are using cannabis for its wellness benefits.
“People are definitely driving and coming to use this form of relief,” Erkes said.
The Sunnyside store sees traffic from both in and out of state.
A majority of orders are being handled online to minimize in-person contact.
The store was also designed with plexiglass barriers, social distancing and stepped up sanitation habits in place.
“When you open a store during the pandemic, putting these safeguards in place just becomes part of your operational plan,” Erkes said.
About a couple dozen full-time employees work at Sunnyside.
Erkes said the company’s goal is to help customers feel comfortable walking in and for the staff to be approachable with questions to reduce the stigmas. He said the experience ideally is akin to buying vitamins from a pharmacy.
Erkes said Cresco Labs expects Sunnyside will continue to set new records as time goes on.
“We feel it’s been a pretty successful year,” Erkes said. “All in all, the industry is evolving and growing at a rapid rate.”
As the legalized cannabis industry expands in the U.S., Erkes said new products are coming to the market. Microdose gummies have been a popular item, along with the traditional flower, mints and edibles.
Erkes said edible cannabis or micro-doses give customers the ability to manage their consumption experience.
“For those focused on wellness, they get those benefits without ever reaching that high or euphoric effect,” Erkes said.
Regulations on marijuana vary from state to state, but Erkes said Cresco Labs has noticed warmer receptions in different communities in recent years, as more dispensaries open up.
Erkes said Cresco Labs has enjoyed working with local officials in South Beloit, and believes the store is serving as a model for other cities.