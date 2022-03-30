BELOIT—Dalton Struebin is more than prepared to take over the leadership role of the Stateline Family YMCA Blazers Gymnastics team.
Struebin has been the team’s primary coach for the team for the last four years. With former director Ashley Hoverson stepping away, Struebin was the logical choice to oversee the program.
As things slowly got back to at least close to normal in 2021, Struebin saw the Blazers program make strides to return to pre-COVID numbers.
“We are closer to what we used to be, but still not where we were,” Struebin said. “I definitely think it’s realistic to believe we’ll get back to that point. The biggest thing we are looking for right now is coaches. Once we have more coaches, we can offer more classes. We’ve got five coaches now, and I think a great goal would be to get 10 total coaches, so that way the ones we do have aren’t overwhelmed.”
Struebin said the biggest challenges come with the younger classes.
“Where we lack mostly is with the preschool and the youth classes,” Struebin said. “Before COVID came along, it wasn’t as much of a problem, but after quarantine it became really hard to find people who would help.”
Struebin said life at the facility, located at 1239 Huebbe Parkway, has nearly returned to normal after two-plus years of dealing with the pandemic.
“When we first re-opened we had a lot of procedures to keep the facility clean,” Struebin said. “And of course we’re still doing a lot of that stuff to make sure everyone is safe. But for the most part, we’re pretty much back to normal.”
Plenty of success was had by the group in 2021.
“Our level four’s were undefeated last season in meets,” Struebin said. “And we had between 15 and 20 national qualifiers. The national meet was held in Savannah, Ga, and everyone who qualified also competed at the meet.”
Struebin said the meet was beneficial to the qualifiers on a number of levels.
“First of all, they got to experience the trip itself,” Struebin said. “It’s far away, and it’s in a really historic city. So they got to do all of those things, and the kids absolutely love the competition part of things. They get to compete against athletes they don’t normally see, and they are definitely motivated to try harder than they ever have.”
Struebin said there are many reasons for parents who are looking to get their children into sports should give gymnastics a shot.
“There are so many benefits to gymnastics beyond just getting some cool skills,” Struebin said. “It teaches life lessons about perseverance and hard work, dealing with failures and bouncing back from those. How to face your fears and push past them. The mental development that gymnastics gives you can go right into social development, too.
“How you interact with teammates and support each other, that’s really important as well.”
While many gymnasts continue to compete through high school, locally Struebin said a fair amount will take what they have learned and apply it to other sports.
“It’s very beneficial because gymnastics creates a certain athleticism that can be used in a lot of other sports,” Struebin said. “We see our kids end up doing well in track and field, football. With some athletes you can just look at them and tell they were former gymnasts.”
The goal for the future would be to increase stability and attendance.
“We’d love to get some more coaches in and be able to continue to develop the athletes within the program, as well as introduce new ones,” Struebin said. “We want to be able to extend out to the community as much as we can. We’ve had a great spring, and we expect that success to carry on into the summer and beyond.”