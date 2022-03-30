BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA has fought its way through the pandemic and lived to tell about it.
Now, the staff at the Y are hoping to reach even greater heights as a new year dawns.
Director of Youth Sports and Recreation LaRon Lofton said the organization has done very well over the last year.
“Coming back off the COVID year, we really didn’t know where we would stand as far as participation,” Lofton said. “We didn’t know if people would be leery of jumping back into youth sports. Our first sport back was spring soccer, and right away we hit the numbers we had pre-COVID, and that was when we still had mask requirements. So we knew then that we would be in pretty good shape moving forward.”
The summer months were kind to the Y as well.
“Our baseball was a little lower, but nothing to worry about,” Lofton said. “Maybe 50 or 60 kids less across all programs. But also in summer, we started up our first girls fastpitch league. First year in, where we did in-house games only, we had 80 girls participate from first to fourth grade. That’s definitely something we can build on.”
Providing an outlet for young girls to compete is important to Lofton.
“A lot of our programs are co-ed,” Lofton said. “But there wasn’t much that was just specifically for girls. And it’s a factor for our high school programs. Now, kids that don’t want to play travel softball can get some experience before they get to the middle schools and get a base of knowledge. We had 80 last year, and I personally am hoping we get to around 100 this year.”
The baseball program continued its partnership with the Beloit Bombers, a travel team that is based in the city. If players sign up to play for the Bombers, they will play in the Y league also.
“It’s a great partnership for us,” Lofton said. “Because a lot of times the dads and the coaches for the Bombers will come in and help us out at the Y league, too. And we’re always looking for coaches that want to volunteer. It also helps raise the competitive level of the league in general.”
In the fall, the flag football program was again very popular.
“We just kind of keep rolling with that program,” Lofton said. “It’s really popular every year, and it was this year, too. We have a school-based format, including South Beloit and Roscoe. I’ve tossed around the idea of trying to include fifth and sixth grades. Right now, we go first through fourth, but I think as the concussion awareness goes up, there might be a market for a league like that. We’ll do some research and see if there is enough interest in it.”
The youth basketball league was robust again.
“Basketball, we had more kids than we’ve ever had, at least since I’ve been here,” Lofton said. “We did it a little different this year. We put the rookie leagues in November, and between Beloit and Roscoe, we had about 280 kids aged three to six. In our grades one through six, between the two branches we had about 500, so that’s close to 800 total kids. That’s about 20 or 25 bigger than our previous record. After COVID, and having no hoops at all last year, that’s awesome. We didn’t know what we’d get, so that was just a great number to end at.”
An ever-present challenge for Lofton is getting referees and umpires to work the games.
“It’s a huge challenge,” Lofton said. “Flat out, if we don’t have enough umpires, we don’t have a league. I think people are kind of scared away, thinking they need to be experts at the sport. Especially with the younger ages, that’s just not true. We also train people up and put the newer ones with an experienced person.
“It’s good money, especially for a college kid or high school kid. Minimum age is just 16, and if you love the sport, you get to be around it all summer. Sometimes parents can make it hard for people to want the job, but in general our parents are really laid back at the Complex for sure.”
The Complex will also feature a brand new turf field that will be available for use starting in June, once the primary occupants (the Beloit Turner baseball team) have concluded their season.
“That’s going to be great for us,” Lofton said. “We haven’t talked too in-depth about it yet, but I could definitely see us making big games, championship games, at that field. The kids will love playing on it, that’s for sure.”
During the pandemic, the other YMCA facilities have been operating with regular cleaning and some COVID-19 safety protocols.
The Stateline Family YMCA offers the Youth Sports Complex at 3301 Prairie Ave., Beloit, which features four baseball diamonds, eight softball diamonds, a soccer field and football field.
The Stateline YMCA Ironworks Branch at 501 Third St. in downtown Beloit offers an indoor swimming pool, a gymnasium, racquetball courts, an area for strength training and cardio exercise, as well as services such as day care.
The Stateline Family YMCA Roscoe Branch is at 9901 Main St., Roscoe. It offers a gymnasium, an area for strength training, cardio workouts and an indoor walking/running track.
For more information about the Stateline Family YMCA go to the website at www.statelineymca.org.