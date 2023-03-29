BDN_230331_E-Sports
The Stateline Family YMCA has added an E-Sports program to help bring new experiences in for the youth. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the game of choice for the program’s first season.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Video games can help build teamwork in young adults along with increasing their concentration and creativity.

That’s why the Stateline Family YMCA, an organization that usually promotes physical activity and exercise, has decided to dive head first into the virtual world with its new E-Sports program.

