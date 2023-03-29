BELOIT—Video games can help build teamwork in young adults along with increasing their concentration and creativity.
That’s why the Stateline Family YMCA, an organization that usually promotes physical activity and exercise, has decided to dive head first into the virtual world with its new E-Sports program.
E-Sports is, at its core, competitive video gaming. Groups of people can play several different games, such as Super Smash Bros. or League of Legends, and compete against other teams in their game of choice.
“It’s never something we thought we’d be delving into,” Director of Youth Sports and Recreation LaRon Lofton said. “But it is getting bigger around the world. Other YMCAs across the country are doing it as well. And we realized that there are benefits of of doing E-Sports.”
The program’s first season started in February of 2023 and went on through March in the HangOut room of the Ironworks Branch.
“Some kids just don’t like the traditional sports,” Lofton said. “We want to make sure we’re inclusive to everybody. It was another opportunity for us to offer something different.”
There are a variety of good reasons to incorporate this up and coming activity into more organizations around the USA, and those parents that are thinking “I signed my kid up for the YMCA to get away from the video games!” may want to rethink that.
“A lot of colleges have clubs or programs for it now,” Lofton said. “Some even have scholarships for it. It’s becoming a very big thing. It helps develop social skills among kids and it can help with your critical thinking and problem solving skills. It also gives kids another opportunity to meet new friends.”
Lofton admitted that the older generations may not fully understand the world of E-Sports, but with the ever changing world and evolving technology it is important for the Y to adapt.
“We use this as another safe space for kids to come and meet,” he said. “And then we are working on building a YMCA curriculum into it. We didn’t do that with our first session right now, but we are looking into that. We just want to develop the kids in multiple ways and have different outlets for them to be able to express themselves.”
With the rise of injuries in all sports, contact or not, many local parents have expressed a desire to keep kids socially active in a safe environment.
“We’ll continue looking into different opportunities for those types of activities,” Lofton said. “Because injuries are a part of them. It’s always good to have some new programming and different opportunities for the kids to try new things.”
The program started with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Lofton says it has been a success thus far.
“We have 18 total participants,” he added. “We have ages 8 to 10 in one division and 11 to 13 in another. We bring them in and provide them with all the equipment, snacks and a t-shirt. Then, we match them up and they play a couple of games each night. At the end of the season, we’ll seed them by their standings and then we’ll have an end of season tournament.”