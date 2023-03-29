BELOIT—For Beloit hockey enthusiasts, the past few years have come with some trepidation.
The very future of the Edwards Ice Arena at the Telfer and Activity Sports Center has been in question due to rumors the entire Telfer Park athletic complex might be redeveloped.
Beloit Youth Hockey Association President Dave Braasch admits he had been worried about what might happen to the facility, which was originally constructed in 1982 and has had many major renovations over the years.
He’s feeling a lot better now.
2022-23 was the first of a three-year lease agreement between the BYHA and the City of Beloit after a series of one-year pacts. The longer agreement and the work of a current youth sports focus group studying not only what to do about youth hockey, but other sports as well, gives Braasch more confidence about the long-term viability of the hockey program.
“I have a lot of optimism,” Braasch said. “First there is the longer commitment from the city and then the conjunction with the youth sports group I have been involved with since its inception.”
One of the options the sports group is considering is enclosing the current ice rink and then creating a second sheet of ice that would be seasonal and be able to be used by multiple sports.
“Any direction they take is moving forward,” Braasch said. “What we have basically needs a facelift. It needs permanent walls, an HVAC system and dehumidification. All the utilities and amenities are already in place.
“A lot of ideas are being kicked around. A second sheet of ice would be more of a seasonal thing that would be multi-purpose. It would help with winter tournaments and practices. When we have high school games with Beloit Memorial and the Rock County Fury we lose practice time. Our (high school-age) Raptors have to practice at 9:15 at night.”
The key is that Braasch doesn’t think the present rink will continue to exist.
“Whether it remains part of the city or another group takes it on, I think it will remain,” he said. “I want to think positive.”
COVID-19 caused a ripple effect with many kids who would have become involved in the BYHA not joining that season. Numbers fell, but have begun to rise again.
“We have one team at every level right now,” Braasch said. “They are larger teams and that’s because if a number of factors and it’s hard to get parents to understand sometimes. You can have enough of kids for more than one team at an age level, but do you have goaltenders. Splitting up teams is pointless if you don’t have goalies. Also do you have enough coaches? There are growing pains and a lot of pieces to the puzzle. I think we are going in the right direction, though. We are recruiting kids and we’re recruiting coaches.”
The BYHA will host several tournaments including the all-girls Junior Fury 14U Chicks With Stix in February and the Wisconsin State Squirt 2A in March 5-6. 2023 also saw the BYHA host a Janesville Jets minor league hockey game in January the same weekend it hosted a Pee Wee tourney.