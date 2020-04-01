BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA is promoting healthy life cycles one group at a time.
The athletic facility, located at 501 3rd St., offers a variety of spin classes for members of all ages to exercise in groups. They include the endurance-focused RPM Spinning, Group Cycling for outdoor training and competitive, power-based Cycling With Keiser.
“People are pretty dedicated to coming to it,” said Ashley Hoverson, director of gymnastics and healthy living at the local YMCA. “It makes a huge difference when you can connect with somebody.”
Hoverson said the YMCA’s instructors work hard to meet individuals’ needs and help them to evaluate their progress over time. Having consistent workout schedules helps motivate people to stick with it while meeting new friends.
Group Cycling pushes people to pedal against resistance as if they were outdoors. That style of training can transfer over to things like mountain biking.
Instructor Jeff Johnson leads Cycling With Keiser, which tests’ members speed and endurance.
Johnson has coached cyclists for five years. He said he enjoys the competitive yet team-based challenge and seeing people push their limits each week to improve their physical fitness.
Cycling indoors helps Johnson stay prepared for summer riding. He added it’s beneficial to cardiovascular health.
Beloit resident Randy Mills has been a member of Johnson’s spin class for over two years. He decided to join as a means of staying in shape and keeping active during the winter months.
Mills said he appreciates having a supportive atmosphere where participants motivate each other to do their best.
The afternoon classes have a unique style and offer more flexible in his schedule, too, making Johnson’s group a good fit for him, Mills said.
Stacy Hill leads several RPM groups at the YMCA. She’s been a certified coach for six years—three of those in Beloit.
The RPM group is a sheer push involves 45-minute, nine-song playlists for participants to pedal as hard as they can before the clock runs out. Hill said the goal of RPM cycling is to get as much energy out as possible.
“It’s good cross-training for any outdoor activities,” Hill said, adding people of all fitness levels can do it. “Cycling’s for anyone. That’s what’s so nice about it. It makes people more productive for the day and you sleep better at night.”
Hill said a typical class can have anywhere from 10 to 23 people in it. The cycling room has a total of 23 available bicycle machines.
The first ride is always the hardest, Hill said. From there, it becomes less intimidating as people build up their strengths over time. And participants don’t have to stay for an entire class right away. Some people try a half-class at first to ease into the routine.
“Be brave. Take that step into the room. It’s a fantastic workout,” Hill said, encouraging more people to join.
Jill Giordano of Roscoe joined Hill’s early morning RPM group about six months ago on recommendation from a friend. Since then, she’s felt the benefits of improvement.
“You get less winded as time goes on,” she said.
Giordano said waking up early in to attend 5 a.m. sessions helps her stay on task during the daytime.
For more information about cycling groups, go to statelineymca.org.
