BELOIT—2021 was the biggest transition season in the history of Beloit professional baseball.
The team was formed in 1982 as the Beloit Brewers, when they played at Telfer Park. The club changed its name to the Snappers in 1995, and there things remained, with minor tweaks, until last summer.
2021 featured a beautiful new home in downtown Beloit—ABC Supply Stadium, which opened Aug. 4. Following the opening ceremonies and celebrations, the team re-branded itself as the Beloit Sky Carp.
Director of Sales Drew Olstead said the team is very eager to see what the relative normalcy of 2022 will bring.
“I’m most looking forward to it being the first season of the Sky Carp,” Olstead said. “It’s a whole new chapter in our franchise, and I’m really excited about all the promotions we have planned. We’ve got some theme nights, some unique giveaways and we’ll have the full use of our video board this year, which will be a fantastic tool for us to be more interactive with the crowd.”
Olstead the team has been pleased with the response regarding the name change.
“We’ve been extremely happy with what we’ve heard,” Olstead said. “We wear our Sky Carp gear around town, and it’s always a talking point. The stateline area has really embraced this, and we feel like the rebrand has gone really well.”
The Sky Carp has seen considerable turnover in the front office, which isn’t all that unusual for a minor league franchise. As of press time, they are still seeking a president following the departure of Jeff Jurgella, who took a position with the U.S. Senior Open.
“We’re still in the process of reshaping our front office,” Olstead said. “We are being pretty deliberate because we want to find the right people that share our same vision for the franchise. We don’t just want to hire anybody. We have a community-minded mission statement that’s very unique and we want to make sure that everyone is on board with that.”
Olstead said that working for owner Quint Studer has been a joy. Studer, a former Janesville Parker special education teacher, purchased the team back in the fall of 2020 and has brought his unique approach that has been a tremendous success with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the other minor league team he owns.
“I love working for Quint and his wife Rishy,” Olstead said. “They are fantastic owners, and I’m sure I wouldn’t be working here if it weren’t for them. They are very hands-on, and they want to make sure we’re doing everything we can in order to be successful.”
The Sky Carp’s schedule will remain the same as last year: Every Monday off, with six game series to follow.
“I really enjoy that schedule,” Olstead said. “I think it allows us at the club to plan pretty well for it. We will have a couple of times this year that we have to go 12 games in 13 days, but that’s part of it. And having every Monday off allows everyone to recharge their batteries, which is nice. And I know the players love it.”
The amount of game-day staff needed increased exponentially when the club moved from Pohlman Field to ABC Supply Stadium, and Olstead said they are always on the lookout for good help.
“You look anywhere around here and there are help wanted signs in window,” Olstead said. “And we’re no different than anyone else in that regard. But, we’re the only place around here where people can go to work at a ballpark and have a lot of fun. We went from having two concession stands at Pohlman Field to having four here, plus two suites and more. We’re slowly getting there, and we’ll continue to have job fairs and things like that.”
The Sky Carp just completed their first season as an affiliate with the Florida Marlins after spending six years with the Oakland A’s.
“The Marlins have been fantastic to work with,” Olstead said. “Whenever we’ve asked for anything, they’ve been very responsive. We had our Sky Carp Fest and they were able to fly up our manager this year, and two big prospects that will most likely be playing here. It’s been an outstanding partnernship.”
The Sky Carp are set to open their season on Friday, April 8 at Cedar Rapids, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, April 12 against Wisconsin.