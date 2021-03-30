BELOIT — As fire departments nationwide explore new command structures and are sharing resources, Beloit area officials are looking forward to forging additional partnerships in the future.
The Town of Beloit and City of Beloit fire departments have been sharing a single fire chief, Daniel Pease, since October 2020, as well as exploring new ways to save taxpayer dollars and share assets, in line with the agreement.
Pease said sharing a single fire chief helps bind the departments together. He added it’s a common model used nationwide as many fire departments are sharing resources with one another.
“I think it’s going great. It was a great opportunity for the city and the town to get on the same page for fire protection and EMS services,” Pease said.
And the fire service partnership has been welcomed by officials in both the city and township.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the close partnership between the city and township is a boon for residents in the area.
“The Greater Beloit community greatly benefits from shared services. When individuals are facing a critical emergency, the name on the ambulance or fire engine does not matter,” Luther said. “What matters is getting help as fast as possible.”
Luther added, “I am immensely proud of our partnership through AVL dispatching and sharing of a fire chief.”
Town of Beloit Public Works Director Joe Rose, who served as interim town administrator when the agreement was struck, said all parties involved have benefited.
“Much to the chief’s credit, he has come in and hit the ground running, and we seem to be running smoothly,” Rose said.
Rose said the township viewed a partnership with the City of Beloit as a cost-effective solution heading into the future. He said the township’s stance has been to pursue fiscally responsible opportunities whenever possible.
And with increased communication and cooperation, Rose said emergency response times have improved, firefighters’ morale remains strong and citizens are all the better off for it.
He added that communities throughout Rock County work well together as neighbors and are strengthening their ties.
“It’s as much a family atmosphere off the truck as it is on,” Rose said. “I think it makes sense for them to communicate and this is just another opportunity for open communication.”
Through the partnership, Pease said greater sharing of resources helps translate to responding faster on emergency calls and is highly beneficial for everyone.
For example, sharing a ladder truck between two communities can save a lot of money, because they cost more than $1 million for a single vehicle.
Additionally, the Town of Beloit has two ambulances, while the City of Beloit has four. To save money, the departments only need to share one reserve vehicle instead of each paying for their own.
The city and township are currently strategizing on sharing administrative staff members and training instructors, with various details still in the works.
“It makes sense to use the available resources in the community to better serve the community. That’s what this partnership is doing,” Pease said. “It’s a better utilization of the fleet between the two communities as well.”
As it’s becoming harder for local communities to find paid on-call firefighters, Pease said departments everywhere are addressing the shortage by sharing services. He added that staffing levels remain strong in Beloit, but emphasized the importance of planning ahead.
“The resources are here in the county, it’s just that we could do a better job of utilizing those resources financially,” Pease said.
In the relatively near future, Pease said he foresees continued sharing of resources throughout Rock County. It’s possible the county within the next few decades could share a single, consolidated fire department, as some counties already do in the United States.
Pease previously served as a firefighter in Highland Park, a suburb of Chicago, before coming to Beloit. He said he brought with him ideas gathered while serving in Illinois.
Since January 2020, the fire departments in Janesville, Milton, the Town of Beloit and City of Beloit have all been working closely together in an Automatic Vehicle Locator (AVL) system, which sends the nearest available team to a fire call regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.
Pease said all four fire departments show up to many of the same fire calls together and have similar training, making their emergency response more cohesive overall.
“That provides a much greater level of service to the community at large,” Pease said. “The more communities we can get involved, the greater and more robust the system will be.”
The AVL agreement significantly improves emergency response times.
For example, in the past if a car accident occurred just outside the township’s fire department headquarters at 2445 S. Afton Road, the parties involved waited for the city fire department to respond, as certain roads there are within their borders.
Today, that is no longer an issue, as the township can more immediately respond.
And seeing the length of time to respond continually go down is a good way to judge efficiency, Pease said, because every minute counts in any emergency situation.
“We know that it is a big improvement in this area,” Pease said.