BELOIT—Northstar Medical Radioisotopes in Beloit has seen continued growth since 2018 after the company’s initial federal approval related to isotope production, with Northstar continuing to expand its footprint in Beloit’s Gateway Business Park.
The company celebrated multiple milestones in 2021 that builds off success after 2018’s initial Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval that resulted in the company building out various production facilities at its Beloit headquarters campus.
In April of 2021, the company celebrated receiving both electron beam particle accelerators that are now housed in the completed accelerator production facility, with the facility being completed in September of last year.
In August, the company also received $37 million in federal funding to continue its research and development of isotope production from the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). Established by Congress in 2000, NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency within the U.S. Department of Energy responsible for enhancing national security through the military application of nuclear science.
Two new facilities now must receive FDA approval before production can occur in Beloit. NorthStar partners with the University of Missouri Research Reactor Center in Columbia, Missouri for production of key radioisotopes.
Northstar CEO Stephen Merrick said the company expects additional FDA approval to come in “late 2022.”
“We’ve seen absolutely amazing progress,” Merrick said. “We are going to continue this rate of progress and we look forward to future FDA approval.”
Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks, who has been a major supporter of the company for years, called NorthStar’s growth “an incredible journey” to bring innovation and new-age industry to Beloit.
“It is amazing that this is happening here in Beloit, Wisconsin,” Hendricks said. “This shows that here in Wisconsin we can establish these types of businesses thanks to the great pool of employees that we have and the vibrant industrial support and infrastructure that exists in the city. The benefit of advanced technology businesses are significant.”
The company also marked the groundbreaking of the new therapeutic radioisotope production facility representing the fourth building expansion in Beloit. The new processing facility, once built and approved, is planned to more than double production capacity for the diagnostic imaging radioisotope molybdenum-99 (Mo-99).
NorthStar also plans commercial-scale production of therapeutic radioisotopes copper-67 (Cu-67) and actinium-225 (Ac-225) in the first-of-their-kind accelerator-based accelerator production and therapeutic radioisotope production facilities.
NorthStar has seen production remain ongoing for nearly three years, with the company becoming the first domestic supplier of Mo-99 in over 30 years.
In December of 2021, the company welcomed news by federal agencies that announced there is now an adequate supply of a key isotope used in thousands of medical imaging tests without relying on highly enriched uranium. Secretaries for the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced there was enough global supply of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99) made without highly enriched uranium to meet the needs of all providers in the country.
Merrick said NorthStar is “working aggressively” to ensure a sustainable domestic Mo-99 supply through dual production and processing hubs for additional capacity and scheduling flexibility.
“NorthStar is committed to providing the United States with domestic, reliable and environmentally sound radioisotope supply solutions to meet the needs of patients and to advance clinical research,” Merrick said.
To date, approximately 1 million patients have been diagnosed or received key medical insights thanks to NorthStar radioisotopes used in vital medical imaging tests in battling cardiovascular disease and cancer. Mo-99 is used in more than 40,000 medical diagnostic procedures each day in the United States.