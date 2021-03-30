BELOIT — Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning for School District of Beloit students, Beloit Memorial High School National Honor Society (NHS) students found creative ways to help others in 2020 and the beginning of 2021.
“Despite being thrown into a global pandemic during their senior year of high school, a select group of students focused on helping those in need. As virtual learning has created struggles for everyone involved, this group of student leaders used their time and talents to help the next generation during this very difficult time. I could not be more proud of them for taking the NHS pillars of leadership, character, service and scholarship to a whole new level,” said history teacher and NHS adviser Matt Flynn.
In October, students Derek Strong, Geselle Lara-Garcia, Ben Saladar, Jose Bayona, Mekhi Horton, Tyler Jordan, Orion Regenold and Eric Funk assembled a playground within six hours at Family Promise, 655 Bluff St. The non-profit organization provides shelter, food, clothing and life skills to families facing homelessness.
The new equipment was obtained from fundraising at a golf outing and needed to be erected after the aging playground had been dismantled. The new playground equipment was intended to be an outlet for kids experiencing the stress and trauma of homelessness.
In December, NHS sprung into action again for Beloit Meals on Wheels (BMOW) by assembling 120 We Care bags in preparation for distribution. The packages included essential items such as light bulbs, toilet paper, batteries, activity books, hand sanitizers, jar grippers, hand wipes and more. Participating students in the We Care event included Piper Mitchell, Karla Martinez, Alex Sala, Jose Bayona, Mekhi Horton and Brandon Dao. NHS students also spent time helping BMOW assemble bags of breakfast items.
“It is so refreshing to see such enthusiastic students volunteer knowing that what they’re doing is making a difference and a positive change for our vulnerable seniors and the community,” BMOW Executive Director Ellen Wiegand said.
By January, groups of National Honor Society members were leading up tutoring groups online for second and third graders. Faith Sill oversaw a team tutors for second grade students at Merrill Elementary School, and Kylie Kamholz managed a group of tutors at Converse Elementary School to help third graders. The NHS members tutored their younger friends, played games, read books and kept them company during distance learning.
“They’ve been doing a great job. They are organized and on their game,” NHS President Kana Wong said of Sill and Kamholz.
In a January interview, Wong said NHS students were in the process of recording themselves reading books to be shown to Gaston Elementary school students. They were also planning to make tie blankets for an area charity.
Wong said it was difficult when certain projects and activities got cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. He said the group not only has service projects, but also offers some social gatherings for students in “normal times.” Despite challenges and less in-person interaction, he said students made the best of it.
“We’ve definitely tried to be active,” Wong said.
NHS is open to juniors and seniors with a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Wong said the NHS taught him better speaking skills and helped him learn how to to reach out and better organize activities.
“I think it’s helped me grow as a leader. It challenges everyone to take a step up and present themselves and be the face of Beloit,” he said.
Wong encourages other students to join and keep their grades up to stay in the group.
NHS officers included: President Wong; Vice President Miguel Garcia; Secretary Piper Mitchell and Treasurer Sydney Prowse.