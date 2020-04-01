JANUARY
1—Hector Hernandez Jr. is the first baby born in Beloit in 2019 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. His parents are Hector Hernandez Sr. and Rosa Guevara.
30—The Beloit area is gripped by bitter cold. The National Weather Service was reporting low temperatures ranging from 20 below zero to 30 below zero.
FEBRUARY
7—A total of 18 students and staff from Wenling School in China visited Rock County Christian School. The students from China not only were able to visit their sister school in Wisconsin, but they visited t he Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison and an area dairy farm.
14—The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra members learned they will be among 15 high school musical croups to take part in the 24th annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition in New York. The BMHS Jazz Orchestra has been a regular participant in the competition in the past several years.
20—Chad Dougherty is named the new principal at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton. Dougherty, who was selected to take the place of retiring principal Eric Flohr, had served as associate principal since 2014. Prior to that he worked in the Harlem School District.
22—The Beloit International Film Festival kicks off its 14th season. The 10-day event features films from the region and the world, as well as special events including the Silent Movie Showcase and the BIFF Sing-A-Long movie.
MARCH
7—The Beloit Daily News won the prestigious “Best of Division” award at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Convention held in Madison. The Beloit Daily News won a total of 24 awards in the categories of news, sports, features, special sections and advertising.
7—Candice Cortese, math teacher at Hononegah Community High School in Rockton, was presented with a Golden Apple Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award. Cortese has been a teacher at Hononegah for 14 years.
11—Married couple Angela and Matt Flynn each received a Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Teacher Fellowship. Matt is a social studies teacher at Beloit Memorial High School while Angela is a math teacher at Beloit Turner High School. Each fellowship includes of a $6,000 grant.
12—Tim McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, was presented with the Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award at the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner. McKevett was honored for his guidance of the health system. He was named president in 2013. The health system also was presented with the chamber’s Large Business of the Year Award.
23—Abby Miller was named Miss Beloit during the Miss Beloit Scholarship Event at Beloit Memorial High School. Allison Hoffman was named Miss Beloit’s Outstanding Teen during the event.
APRIL
5—An open house is held to unveil the new Hononegah Community High School Fieldhouse. The fieldhouse was build to replace the Hononegah Athletic Dome which collapsed in an ice storm in 2015. Voters approved a $17.8 million referendum which helped fund the fieldhouse construction.
6—Dr. Kenneth Gold was honored by the Wisconsin Medical Society with the Physician Citizen of the Year Award. Gold, who has practiced medicine in Beloit since 1968, has served in training of emergency medical personnel in Beloit and the area, and has directed medical care at Beloit College, as well as caring for patients at the Beloit Clinic.
12—Hononegah Community High School Principal Eric Flohr is presented with the Puri Family Outstanding Principle Award from the Golden Apple Foundation. Flohr was retiring as principal of the Rockton school.
18—Charlotte M. Hall is inducted into the Beloit Memorial High School Hall of Fame. The 1968 graduate of BMHS served as principal of Kettle Moraine Middle School in Dousman, Wisconsin and as Oconomowoc High School principal in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
MAY
1—Construction is slated to begin in August 2020 for a renovation and expansion project at the Talcott Free Library in Rockton. Voters in the library district approved a referendum in April 2019 which increased the library tax rate from 0.2149 to 0.28. The rate increase will help fund the project.
4—The Downtown Beloit Farmers Market kicked off the new season with vendors setting up on State Street and Grand Avenue selling vegetables, baked goods, flowers and more. The Farmers Market is held each Saturday from May through October.
11—The 150th Anniversary of the five-arch bridge in Tiffany is celebrated with a bicycle tour. The bicycle tour also passed through several parks in Rock County.
13—U.S. Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer spoke to Fairbanks Morse employees in Beloit, acknowledging the company’s decades of support for the Navy. Fairbanks Morse has made engines for many U.S. Navy ships.
19—VetsRoll begins its trip to Washington, D.C. with 220 World War II and Korean War veterans as well as Rosie the Riveters. It was the 10th year the trip has departed the Beloit area giving veterans an opportunity to view the war memorials in the nation’s capital.
JUNE
3—Volunteers from Midwest Mission Distribution harvest the wood from the bleachers in the Beloit Turner High School/Middle School gym as the school district plans for improvements. The wood from the bleachers will be used to build desks for students around the world. Work at the Turner school is part of the referendum projects approved by voters.
13—Three people are inducted into the Rock County Hall of Fame: Sandra Kraft, who served as Town of Fulton treasurer and clerk and City of Evansville treasurer and clerk; Alfred Funk, who worked as part of the Rock County Veterans Services Commission; and Tom Presney, who worked on projects as part of the Janesville Kiwanis, were inducted.
13—Old Settlers Days in Rockton kicks off, offering carnival rides and games, food and musical entertainment. The event is held in Settlers Park along the Rock River.
14—The 24th season for the Music at Harry’s Place outdoor concert series begins with the musical group The Jimmy’s. The music series is held at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park in Beloit.
30—Members of the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District volunteered their time to build two ramps at the home of Sue and Fred Roth. The crews wanted to help Fred Roth who had mobility challenges. When crews came to the home for a lift assist, they noticed he could benefit from the installation of the ramps.
JULY
1—Luis A. Mendoza is recognized at a Beloit City Council meeting with a Beloit Fire Department Life Saver Award. Mendoza was awakened on May 24 by the smell of smoke and saw his duplex was on fire. He went to the basement apartment where a mother and her two children were still asleep. He woke them and helped them escape the burning building through a window.
4—A special Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony was held during the Independence Day concert in Riverside Park. Veterans of the Vietnam War were honored and medallions were handed out the them as part of the event.
13—Woofstock, an event featuring music, vendors selling pet products and services and more, was held in Telfer Park in Beloit. The event was a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
19—Warbird Weekend begins at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. The event featured the arrival of classic aircraft including a B-29 Super Fortress, a B-24 Liberator and a Douglas C-47.
24—The Hononegah Stateline Robotics Team helped 7-year-old Jackson “Jack” Hughes gain new mobility by designing a new ride for him. The boy has cerebral palsey and the robotics team modified a Fisher-Price Power Wheels Wild Thing, turning it into a three-wheeled power wheelchair. The new ride was presented to the boy at Hononegah High School in Rockton.
AUGUST
6—National Night Out brought neighbors and law enforcement officials together in the Stateline Area. The Beloit Police Department hosted a special kick-off event in Riverside Park and neighborhood block parties featuring food and activities were held throughout the city. In South Beloit, free hot dogs, chips and cookies were served at the South Beloit American Legion while police vehicles were open for kids to inspect in the parking lot.
8—The South Beloit Public Library announced it plans to begin a construction project to improve the entrance to the library. A new ramp is to be built to improve access to patrons. The project was estimated to cost about $75,000.
13—The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League had a record-breaking year. Four years ago when the program started, there were 90 kids and 10 volunteers participating. This year, there were 260 kids and close to 40 volunteers involved.
17—Beloit Health System celebrated the 50th anniversary of the hospital on Hart Road. Beloit Memorial Hospital was built in 1968 and opened in 1969. The anniversary celebration included tours of the hospital, games and activities for children and a “Baby Homecoming” when all people born at the hospital were welcomed and offered a goodie bag.
SEPTEMBER
8—VetsRoll hosts a Salute to Vietnam Era Veterans at the Eclipse Center in Beloit. A total of 200 commemorative medallions were handed out to veterans during the event, which was a follow-up to an event held on July 4 in Riverside Park.
9—Claire Gillen, 22, of Beloit, left her home and made a 27-month commitment to the Peace Corps. She is volunteering as an English education teacher in Madagascar, which is off the East Coast of Africa. Gillen is a recent graduate of Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
14—The 10th Annual Ribfest is held at the Rock Bar and Grill in Beloit. The event, which is a fundraiser for Beloit Regional Hospice, attracted rib cooking chefs from the region. Awards were presented for best ribs and best sauce.
21—Acts Housing, a Milwaukee-based affordable housing non-profit organization, held a launch event at the Harry C. Moore Pavilion in Riverside Park. The event marked the opening of the Beloit office at 1003 Pleasant St. and a five-year program to help Beloit families move to home ownership.
OCTOBER
7—The Beloit City Council approves a development agreement with Seefried Industrial Properties for a 1 million-square-foot building on 89 acres on Gateway Boulevard near Colley Road which will house an Amazon distribution center.
10—Former U.S. vice president Dick Cheney spoke at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Cheney’s appearance was made possible by the Young Americans for Freedom.
13—Five people were inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Hall of Fame. Inductees were Bill Barth, Beloit Daily News editor; Tom Finley, owner of Finley Buick GMC; Diane Hendricks, co-founder and owner of ABC Supply Co.; Curt Lansbery, president of North American Tool Co.; and Ron Witley, president of Father and Sons Cleaning.
24—The Beloit branch of the NAACP celebrates its 100th anniversary at its Freedom Fund Banquet. The Beloit NAACP, founded in 1909, is the oldest active NAACP branch in Wisconsin.
NOVEMBER
7—The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Robert W. McCarville, who died in action during World War II, are returned to Beloit where the find their final resting place. McCarville died on Dec. 5, 1942 while he and his fellow soldiers battled Japanese forces in Papua, New Guinea. He was 24 years old. His body could not be recovered after the battle. His remains were identified through dental and anthropological analysis.
7—Representatives from Beloit 200 announce plans to open a public charter school in Beloit. The proposed school would serve students in grades 4K through Grade 12 and it is planned to take five years for the application and planning stages.
14—Beloit Daily News former publisher Kent Eymann is inducted into the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame in Madison. Eymann became publisher of the Beloit newspaper in 1994 and served in that capacity until 2019.
20—Restoration work begins on the Robert J. Cross Homestead in Roscoe thanks to donations from APEX General Contractors and ABC Supply Company. The donation of materials and labor was valued at about $15,000. The historic home at 4562 Hononegah Road was in need of a new roof.
DECEMBER
12—Fairbanks Morse is sold to Arcline Investment Management. EnPro Industries announced the intent to sell the engine building company for $450 million. Fairbanks Morse has a production facility in Beloit that employs about 400 workers.
20—Mike Schultz signs an agreement with the Village of Clinton to become the new police chief for the village. Schultz took the place of former chief David Hooker. Schultz had served over 30 years with the Winnebago County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Department with his most recent position being deputy chief of detectives.
26—Kelsey and Eric Schmutzer, a married couple who are teachers in the Beloit Turner School District, earned National Board Certification. The certification was earned after three years of effort by the couple. Kelsey is a music teacher in the elementary school level and Eric is a science teacher at the high school level.
30—Pearl Lake in South Beloit has been sold. Owners Mike and Cheryl Witte decided to sell the popular site for swimming, camping and scuba diving instruction.
