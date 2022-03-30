JANESVILLE—Mercyhealth staff were diligent in serving the people of the southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois Region through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not only did the health system staff treat patients for COVID-19 related illness, but they offered COVID-19 testing, vaccines and they consulted with patients as the region dealt with the affects of the pandemic.
Mercyhealth operates more than 85 facilities in about 50 communities throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. It operates two hospitals in Rockford—the Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital—Rockton Avenut and Mercyhealth Javon Bea Hospital—Riverside. It also Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Other Mercyhealth hospitals include the Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center in Harvard, Illinois, the Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center—Walworth in Lake Geneva and the Van Martre Encompass Health and Rehabilitation Hospital in Rockford.
Mercyhealth also operates two nearby clinics—the Mercyhealth Beloit Clinic at 2825 Prairie Ave. and Mercyhealth Roscoe Clinic at 5000 Prairie Rose Drive in Roscoe, Illinois.
Mercyhealth offers over 125 specialty and subspecialty services, including orthopedic surgery, prehospital emergency services and training, neurosurgery, heart and vascular services, cancer care, plastic and reconstructive surgery and much more. When time is of the essence, our trauma centers are equipped with the latest technology and highly trained staff to provide immediate, life-saving care.