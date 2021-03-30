JANESVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic changed the world overnight, and brought about unprecedented challenges for health care providers, including how to meet the health care needs of patients while preventing the spread of the virus to both patients and staff.
For one of the largest health care providers in southern Wisconsin, it was imperative that Mercyhealth take action to ensure that its patients were still able to receive, high-quality, safe and timely health care services.
As in-person visits and elective procedures plunged at all of its hospitals and clinics, Mercyhealth quickly expanded its use of telemedicine technology to connect patients with primary and specialty care physicians for needed care, while also helping abide by Wisconsin’s Safer At Home order.
Mercyhealth’s telemedicine services allow the organization to provide safe, high-quality health care services using secure, live, on-demand video visits via computer, smartphone or tablet. They offer telemedicine for a wide variety of services, including new and follow-up physician visits, behavioral health counseling, urgent care and more.
In addition, Mercyhealth found telemedicine technology a safe and effective option to screen individuals with COVID-19 symptoms without them having to leave their home.
In fact, at its peak, almost half of Mercyhealth’s patient visits were being done virtually, with more telehealth visits taking place each week than it had conducted in the combined two years prior. This resulted in tens of thousands of telemedicine visits conducted by Mercyhealth providers.
Satisfaction with Mercyhealth’s telemedicine services is extremely high, with its virtual urgent care services receiving a rating of 4.9 stars out of 5 from patients.
In addition to expanding telemedicine services, Mercyhealth understood the importance of keeping hospitalized patients connected with loved ones. Mercyhealth Development Foundation donated a large number of iPads to in-patient units so patients could keep in touch with friends and family.
Without a doubt, 2020 was a challenging year for health care providers. COVID-19 dramatically changed lives, both personally and professionally. What it didn’t do, however, was diminish the passion Mercyhealth doctors, nurses and staff have for their work and those for whom they care.
When the public was safely sheltering at home, the Mercyhealth team was on the front lines, protecting the health and well-being of our patients and community. They taken on new responsibilities, designed innovative processes, and found new ways to keep our patients even safer. Their passion, dedication, resiliency and selflessness are an inspiration. They truly are health care heroes.