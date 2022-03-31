BELOIT—Youth wrestling clubs have long been a fixture in the Stateline Area, and a little thing like a global pandemic wasn’t going to slow them down.
Both the Hononegah Kids Club wrestlers and the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Club (BAY) are going strong even through the adverse conditions of the last couple of years.
The Hononegah Kids Club, with the slogan “One tribe, one family” has been active for decades. Leading the charge is Tony and Erica Cassioppi and you don’t have to look very far to see why they are excellent choices to lead the club.
Their oldest son Tony is one of the top heavyweights in the country, wrestling for the University of Iowa. Giovanni wrestles at Northern Colorado, and daughters Rose and Angelina just captured state titles at the first ever IHSA Girls Wrestling State Meet.
The Hononegah club runs from kindergarten to eighth grade, with the club split into two age groups, both of which practice twice per week.
The club not only provides instruction, it helps wrestlers register for meets and makes them aware of any additional opportunities.
While the Cassioppi’s run the program, they couldn’t do it without the help of several volunteer coaches that assist both during practice and at meets.
At a tournament in Fort Atkinson, the older Indians excelled, going 10-1 with the 10 and over age group.
The club didn’t officially meet in the spring of 2021, but
Ryan McCkillips has taken over for Doug Clark, who ran the club for several years.