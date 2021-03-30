BELOIT — Golf: The easiest sport to socially distance.
That fact made Krueger-Haskell golf course a prime destination for locals in the spring, summer and fall of 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numbers at Krueger-Haskell were up despite a late start to the season. By the time the golf course opened in April, local golfers were very ready to hit the links.
“It’s just great to be out here,” Collin Brockwell said. “I missed playing more than I could even imagine. The course has been open three days, and I’ve been out here all three days.”
Brockwell, one of the city’s top golfers, was joined on the course by his father, Joel, and friends, Logan Holmes and Brandon Hanaman, all of Beloit, on one of the spring’s nicest days.
While the foursome usually would be cruising around the grounds in a pair of carts, life wasn’t all bad with their pull carts.
“I actually kind of like this better,” Hanaman said. “We’ve been sitting around for so long that it felt good to get the exercise.”
It was certainly a different experience for Joel Brockwell.
“This is the first time in 22 years I’ve walked a course,” Brockwell said. “The first time we went out (Saturday), I wasn’t sure I’d make it around. But here I am, back at it again.”
Holmes said he was very pleased with the shape of the course.
“It’s beautiful out here,” Holmes said. “With none of the carts driving around, the fairways are in perfect shape. They’ve done a great job with the course.”