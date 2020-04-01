BELOIT—In the 50 years that Beloit Memorial Hospital has existed on Hart Road, there have been 40,000 babies born in its birthing center.
Now, the place where families welcome their newest members at the Beloit hospital is undergoing a major renovation.
“It’s an area that has not had a significant renovation in 50 years,” said Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett.
The new Packard Family Care Center will have four new birthing rooms, patient waiting room, a new nursery and larger patient rooms once the renovation project is complete. Completion is expected in early 2021.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $6.5 million. Jim and Nancy Packard were first to generously pledge $1 million for the project, and that donation was matched by a $1 million donation from the Hendricks Family Foundation. Thanks to those donations, plus other supporters of the project, about $3.2 million has been raised for the much needed improvements to the family care center on second floor of the hospital.
The hospital sees about 600 births a year, so it is a busy area for Family Care Center staff. The center, which houses pediatric care and the birthing center, is seeking to add staff members. McKevett said two new pediatricians and four OB/GYN physicians are slated to join the staff.
The Packard Family Care Center also will be a resource for families. Classes are to be held in the center, including breastfeeding classes for new mothers, birthing classes, and sibling preparedness classes for new brothers and sisters.
Improvements to the Packard Family Care Center are among a number of accomplishments for Beloit Health System in the past year, McKevett said.
The Beloit Health System celebrated the 50th anniversary of the opening of Beloit Memorial Hospital in Hart Road in August. The event featured tours of the hospital, a baby homecoming for all who had been born at the hospital in the past 50 years, as well as games and activities for children.
Also in August, the Beloit Health System celebrated the opening of the South Beloit Clinic at 1701 Blackhawk Blvd. Two family practice physicians, Dr. Thuy Nguyen and Dr. Nishant Patel, have been seeing a steady stream of patients.
“The cornerstone of our success is primary care,” McKevett said, noting the family practice physicians in South Beloit have been very busy.
McKevett stressed that the health system continues to work to provide equipment and facilities to make it possible to offer the best care for the people of the Stateline Area. However, quality care can only be possible with caring employees.
“Our most important resource is our employees,” McKevett said.
