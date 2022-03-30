By HILLARY GAVAN
Senior Staff Writer
BELOIT—The city’s last locally-owned pharmacy was on the move in 2021, helping the community to stay healthy during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. From offering vaccine clinics for two school districts to providing delivery service to hospitals and homes, Homecare Pharmacy, 1006 Woodard Ave., provided nimble and responsive care.
“The pharmacy wanted to do as much as we could to help patients in our local community during the pandemic. We felt our delivery services, our vaccinations and community testing programs uniquely positioned us to help keep the community healthy,” said Pharmacist Evan McNamara.
“We are busier than we’ve ever been,” said co-owner Joe McNamara. “Independent pharmacies are still an outlet to help the public.”
Homecare Pharmacy offered onsite vaccination clinics for the School District of Beloit and Beloit Turner school districts in addition to hosting on site vaccination clinics.
When the new variant of omicron arrived, calls for vaccination and testing substantially increased.
“Homecare has given more than 2,000 vaccines in 2021,” Evan McNamara said in a January interview. “Last week we had over 100 COVID-19 tests.”
Evan McNamara took over management of the pharmacy in April and longtime Pharmacist Steve Nilson retired at the end of July. Joe McNamara explained how his son had come back to Beloit after obtaining a doctorate in pharmacy from University of Wisconsin Madison. Evan McNamara had started in the business at age 16 as a grocery clerk.
“We are glad the younger generation is willing to keep the independent pharmacy going,” Joe McNamara said.
Nilson wasn’t retired long before he was pulled out of retirement on multiple occasions to assist with vaccinations.
Mandy Guffey, a pharmacy technician, received additional certifications to give vaccinations.
“It’s been especially helpful with meeting demands for vaccines,” Evan McNamara said.
Homecare Pharmacy also offered delivery services, where Beloit area people could were able to get their prescriptions delivered to their home for no extra charge. Those seeking groceries who didn’t also have a prescription had a small fee of $3. Homecare enlisted two drivers, with Joe McNamara often assisting as well.
“We show up to your house, give you your medication and it’s completely free,” Evan McNamara said.
Joe McNamara said many used the service who wanted to stay safe in their homes because of inclement weather, mobility issues or concerns about safety during the pandemic.
“We were happy to do it,” Joe McNamara said.
Homecare Pharmacy also delivered Hospice medications to people’s homes and started delivering medications to the hospitals for their patients with COVID-19 who were discharging.
“It’s helpful because it ensures patients get their medication before they leave,” Evan McNamara said.
Evan McNamara noted patients sometimes get discharged, aren’t able to pick up their medication and risk returning to the hospital.
“It’s another thing we are doing to help as much as possible,” he said.
In the January interview, Evan McNamara said Homecare Pharmacy will be getting Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir—oral antiviral pills to dispense those or patients who have COVID-19.
“It’s another thing we can do to treat COVID-19 and keep people healthy,” Evan McNamara said.
Evan McNamara is the third generation of McNamaras to lead the pharmacy. In 1986 Pharmacist Nilson joined the team as Joe McNamara and his father Frank McNamara were opening the business in a former grocery store.
On Feb. 1, 2021, Integrated Homecare Services, 2020 Sutler Ave., acquired the home medical equipment division of HomeCare Pharmacy, continuing to provide for the ongoing equipment rental and supply needs of HomeCare Pharmacy’s customers.
HomeCare is a partner of Hometown Pharmacy, an independent company made up of 73 independently owned pharmacies which are focusing more on natural and holistic health items to be competitive. The partnership allows Homecare to have better buying power and access to the latest software and other resources.
With Integrated Homecare Services acquiring the medical equipment portion of the business, Homecare Pharmacy is putting more emphasis on pharmacy and expanding services to assisted living homes and natural health products. Evan McNamara said Homecare was providing nutritional supplements, CBD oil and some products to support health such as Viracid to provide immune system support.
Evan McNamara also continued his push to educate people about the dangers of opioid addiction and the importance of safe and proper disposal. He gave a talk in August for the Families Fighting Addiction Faces of Addiction event at The Rock Bar & Grill’s outdoor pavilion.
Homecare Pharmacy is also carrying Deterra drug deactivation kits to safely dispose of unused medication at home. The product helps prevent drug abuse and protects the environment.