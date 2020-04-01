BELOIT — Anna Horozewski is a senior at Clinton High School, but already she is getting a head start down her career path.
She is working as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) in the Intensive Care Unit at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Last fall, Horozewski took the CNA class offered to high school students in the area, allowing them the chance to earn their certification before they graduate high school.
The classes, offered free of charge, were started almost two years ago thanks to a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Fast Forward grant, and a partnership involving Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Technical College and CareerTek.
“I think one of the reasons we got the grant was because of our strong community partnerships,” said Kayla Schumacher, nurse educator with Beloit Health System.
Horozewski took the course from August to November last year along with other students in the area. In January, she started working at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
She was familiar with the hospital, since she and her fellow students completed their clinical training at the hospital, and her instructor in the CNA class, Brenda Williams, works in the ICU.
“I was really comfortable there. I got to work at the hospital, doing what I always wanted to do,” Horozewski said.
Aleara White and Candiss Edwards, who both are sophomores at Beloit Memorial High School, currently are in the CNA program. They both learned about the CNA program through a career expo where they met Schumacher.
“I wanted to go into the health field and Kayla explained the program to me,” Edwards said.
“I sent an email to Kayla and she let me know when to send in my application,” White said.
The two students, who both are 16, started the program and have been very happy with their experience so far. The program is offered to students age 16 to 21.
White and Edwards have an interest in health care careers partly because they have family members who are in the health field. White has an aunt who works in the field of radiation therapy and an aunt in respiratory therapy. Edwards has a cousin who works in psychotherapy.
The CNA certification is only the first step for these students. Edwards want to continue her education and training to enter pediatric care. White wants to continue her study and one day she wants to become a nurse practitioner.
The grant funding through the Department of Workforce Development ended in July, but the CNA program continues thanks to support from the Hendricks Family Foundation and the Beloit Health System Foundation. And the partnership between Beloit Health System, Blackhawk Technical College and CareerTek continues.
A classroom for the CNA program was established at Beloit Regional Hospice, and currently 22 students are enrolled, Schumacher said. There is an early morning class, an afternoon class and evening class, so students can have access to the CNA classes without interfering with their high school class schedule.
Students also get clinical experience at the hospital and they have job shadowing opportunities.
A total of 70 students have completed the program in its first year, which ended on July 31, 2019. The students have come from Beloit, Janesville, Milton and Monroe. Most of the high school students come from Beloit Memorial, Beloit Turner, Clinton and South Beloit high schools, Schumacher said.
Many of the students keep in touch with their instructors after they have gone for their state certification, and some have ended up working at local health facilities, such as Beloit Memorial Hospital.
A shortage of nurses in the United States is expected as Baby Boomers grow older, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.
Schumacher said the CNA program not only offers benefits to the students, but it also offers benefits to local health providers and the community.
“As the population ages, more people are needing care and there are fewer people providing care,” Schumacher said. “Our leaders are taking an active approach. We’ve been very, very fortunate.”
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects registered nurses rank among the top occupations for job growth through 2026.
Those involved in the local program hope to offer young people a leg up on a career path that will carry them into a productive and meaningful future.
Students can sign up for the program at HendricksCareerTek.org.
