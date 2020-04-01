BELOIT — Elise Ehrensing thinks a great deal of her co-workers. After all, they saved her life.
Ehrensing was putting in another day of work at Rock Energy Cooperative in South Beloit when she suffered a cardiac arrest. Lucky for her, her co-workers all had been trained in CPR.
Sharon Janes, manager of administrative services at Rock Energy Cooperative, said the company requires all full-time employees be trained in First Aid and CPR, a requirement that records indicate has been in place since the 1980s.
“There have been many occasions when our crews help someone who needed CPR,” Janes said. “A crew working in rural Beloit in 2019 helped a man who was having trouble breathing by using CPR.”
And, the Occupational Health team at Beloit Health System has been heading up the First Aid and CPR training at Rock Energy Cooperative for many years.
But, the Occupational Health staff does much more to make sure workplaces have healthy and safe employees than offer CPR training to employees of companies.
Occupational Health staff offer employers pre-employment physicals, drug screenings, return to work physicals (after an on-the-job injury), ergonomic evaluations of worksites, hearing tests and much more.
“We do different things for different companies,” said Lora Plude, RN.
Some of the services offered by Occupational Health includes health care staff going to the worksite to offer their services.
Brenda Allen, RN, currently serves as an on-site nurse at the Alliant Energy West Riverside Energy Center, which is under construction in the town of Beloit.
“If there is an injury, I can assess the worker onsite and send what I observe to Dr. (Steven) Rudisill for evaluation,” Allen said.
“It’s a quicker kind of care and a higher level of care,” said Dr. Rudisill, who is medical director for Occupational Health.
He said, Occupational Health, which has been serving employees and companies in the area for 34 years, is a nurse-based program.
“It’s physician assisted, but it is nurse driven,” Rudisill said.
Dr. Kenneth Klein, a non-surgical orthopedics and sports medicine specialist, is the supervising physician at Frito Lay in Beloit.
“I will see all Frito Lay workers who have work related injuries,” Klein said.
The Occupational Health staff serves 1,500 employers in the Stateline Area. Many of the companies see health and safety services offered by Occupational Health as a cost savings service.
“We serve companies in Rockford, Evansville, Milton and all parts in between,” said Laurie Endres, director of Occupational Health and Wellness.
She said the companies that Occupational Health serves range from small employers who may have only one or two employees, to large companies that may employ 1,000 workers.
Endres said a lot of the businesses prefer to work with Occupational Health because they appreciate the relationship the staff has with employees and the comprehensive followup.
“What we are good at is keeping in touch with the companies about injured workers,” said Lora Plude, RN. “They want to be kept up to date on how long an employee will be off or if there will be restrictions for that employee. I think we’ve touched a lot of people in the area.”
For injured workers, Occupational Health will offer services in physical therapy, occupational therapy, work hardening and more. The Occupational Health team offers more than First Aid at the worksite, Endres said.
“We are involved in worker wellness,” she said.
And the staff is not just concerned with the individuals health while on the worksite.
“Someone cam in recently for a DOT physical and we noticed his leg was swollen,” Rudisill said. “ It turned out he had a blood clot that needed to be treated.”
Klein said with recent growth in new business in the area, it is a very exciting time for Occupational Health.
“I am excited about our growth opportunities,” Klein said.
