Growing

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes grows—14

Beloit Casino project advances—19

New Boys & Girls Club complete—20

Fairbanks Defense grows—24

I-39/90 project finished—26

Working

Women doing business in Rockton—29

Dewey’s towing plans move—31

Funeral home expands—32

Pharmacy going strong—38

Playing

Hockey association optimistic—42

Sky Carp have banner year—44

YMCA looks to future—45

College athletics come out of pandemic—47

Living

Beloit Health System plans birthing center—54

Beloit Art Center weathers pandemic—56

St. Mary’s Hospital celebrates 10th anniversary—65

Even Start helps young student—67

MILESTONES: A look back at 2021 - 70

PASSAGES: Community members lost in past year - 40

