BELOIT—It’s no small task to open a new school at any time. But when Turner School District opened its new Garden Prairie Intermediate School last August, they had the added challenge of COVID-19 to contend with as well.
Principal Ryan Bertelsen said thoughtful planning and flexibility have contributed to the success the school community are experiencing well into their first year.
“With a new building, you don’t really have all the answers when you open the doors,” he added. “We created new protocols and patterns to meet the unique needs presented by the COVID pandemic as well as ones we usually encounter.”
Garden Prairie Intermediate, which serves students in grades 2 through 5, had its origins more than 15 years ago. Designed to replace Townview Elementary School, the facility at 3245 S. Bartells Drive is the result of a 2018 referendum of $26 million including $17 million for construction. Garden Prairie more than doubles the space: 87,000 square feet compared to Townview’s 40,000 square feet.
While no one could have conceived of a pandemic that would require social distancing at the time of Garden Prairie’s conception, that forethought has proven prophetic.
“Our classrooms are now large enough to allow for the social distancing we need,” Bertelsen said. “We also wanted to open the facility to middle and high school students for after-school events, and the size as well as flexibility we enjoy with moveable seating has allowed us to fulfill this desire.”
While some of the challenges opening a new school involved day to day protocol like deciding where students could safely line up to enter and exit the building, plus developing safe and efficient traffic patterns as parents drop off and pick up their children, other factors have proven to be both viable and beneficial.
“Now we have a full cafeteria which is not part of the gym,” Bertelsen said. “And we had a plan to provide special needs education that did not involve students leaving their classrooms to be instructed in a separate area.”
Second-grade teacher Casey Hallett said she feels incredibly lucky to be working in Garden Prairie’s modern, spacious quarters.
“This is my tenth year of teaching,” she added. “The increased space works well for students and teachers. Where before we didn’t have sufficient room for small group teaching, now we have nooks and crannnies that encourages learning while keeping the students connected to what’s happening in their classroom. They are both comfortable and functional, no more chairs or desks in hallways.”
“Their planning has proven excellent,” Hallett confirmed. “Even with COVID protocols, we can do what we wanted with good results. When the pandemic is over, I expect Garden Prairie to be even more awesome.”
Third-grade teacher Becky Ryan is equally enthusiastic.
“Our school is amazing. Immediately when you walk in the building you are filled with joy from all the natural light,” Ryan said. “The colors and flow of the building was truly designed for academic success. We have additional space for students to work.”
There are break-out rooms for small groups in the hallways, and even outdoor learning classroom areas, Ryan added.
“I truly enjoy the extra hallway space. My room has a sliding glass door that opens up,” she continued. “When open, the increased workspace feels incredible. This space provides not only more workspace, but also areas for students and staff to collaborate. The students love having opportunities to work in areas that are comfortable.”
Within these spaces, Ryan said teachers have flexible seating for students, and the furniture is easily moved to create different arrangements and work areas.
“My students enjoy reading in these spaces and having room for activities, like their math games,” Ryan added.
Technology is available throughout the building in many formats with monitors in each wing to show students’ successes and daily school information, Ryan continued. In each classroom, students have one-to-one devices to research, read, and complete projects.
“At Garden Prairie, we have STEM class,” Ryan said. “The students work with creating, designing, and building through computer programs and even ozobots (robots). The excitement for STEM is beyond explainable.”
The students are so excited with each week’s activity, Ryan concluded. “I think that adding these opportunities for students is another way for students to be successful. Our goal is to provide the best learning environment for everyone and our building makes this possible.”
Bertelsen said the intention was to create a school-centered atmosphere that welcomes everyone, from students to parents to the Beloit community.
“We want them to come and say, ‘this feels like home,’” he continued.