BELOIT — “Undeniably Different” is the tagline used by Visit Beloit to describe the experience when visiting the community. It could also describe what the past year has been like for the organization since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.
The culmination of years of searching for a permanent home for Visit Beloit is about to be realized.
“Visit Beloit had been at the table from the very origin of the City Center Planning Council,” said Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini. “Acquiring the former Angel Museum property was an opportunity to be an active partner in the riverfront renovation.”
“The City of Beloit had done a great job as a caretaker, maintaining the property. This was the right time and place for a forever home,” he continued.
January of 2020 saw completion of the purchase of the property at 656 Public Ave. Financing, permits and design for the new offices, and exterior renovation were all in place. An expansion to add a future event space capable of hosting a variety of events and functions would follow.
According to Ruffini, the organization was seeing another record setting year, which was continuing the Beloit story of continued successes.
“Rumors began circulating among my tourism colleagues about ‘this virus’ making its way to the United States,” Ruffini said.
By the middle of March, full time office staff began working from home, and the travel center was shut down as of March 16, 2020. That action resulted in the Visitor Information Specialists being laid off.
As travel came to a standstill, the tourism industry was impacted, including Beloit. According to Ruffini, revenues from hotel taxes were down 36% for the year, compared to 2019. Because of the loss of revenue due to the pandemic, it became necessary to postpone the renovation of the event venue at the Visit Beloit building, delaying $250,000 worth of work.
The renovation work that has been completed has structurally restored and preserved the building to last another 100 years, noted Ruffini, as a tentative move-in date was set for March 1.
Fortunately, Ruffini was able to secure a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, which allowed him to maintain staffing levels.
The Travel Center was re-opened Memorial Day weekend, and remained open during the summer. It was the Wisconsin Department of Transportation that then ordered the Travel Center closed Aug. 3 through Oct. 28 to allow for parking lot renovation to coincide with the I-43 construction.
And the Visit Beloit team has returned to in house duties at their temporary offices at 25 Eclipse Center, eagerly looking forward to their move.
Ruffini is quick to acknowledge the effort of his Visit Beloit team members.
“We have a dedicated team of tourism professionals who tirelessly look for opportunities to promote this fabulous city. The pandemic exhaustively stretched our resources and plans, which truly could have never fully been prepared for,” Ruffini said.
Looking to the future, he said, “We continue to work side-by-side with our tourism-related businesses to promote travel to the greater Beloit region safely and cautiously. Ultimately, there is light at the end of the tunnel and our team is prepared to continue growing the visitor economy which supports so many residents, businesses, and stakeholders in our city.”
As the new Visit Beloit venue is undergoing structural changes, the organization is also experiencing operational changes.
In addition to dealing with the impact of COVID-19 on Beloit tourism, and the office move, Ruffini shared that Visit Beloit is expanding its focus by transitioning its operations to a 501©6 designation, which allows them to transform their existing 501©3 organization to introduce new destination development projects.
“Visit Beloit was originally established as a 501©3 in 1987, primarily as a not for profit to manage Beloit’s Riverfest event,” Ruffini said. “By shifting to a 501©6 designation, we can now creatively utilize our 501©3 entity to expand our philanthropic efforts towards enhancing our region both for visitors and residents. Whether that be, for example, event production, art installations, or physical infrastructure, there are a number of opportunities that we feel we can have a role in.”
Ruffini said he appreciates the contributions of his board members.
“The Visit Beloit board of directors have collectively tackled many organizational and industry-wide challenges in the last year. Their perseverance to stick to our strategic plan, continue to effectively govern the organization, and be a supportive group to the staff all has been exceptional. They should be commended for their visionary moxie that will further Visit Beloit’s impact in this region and beyond.”
Visit Beloit has also partnered with the Town of Beloit to enable room taxes to support promotional efforts.
The Visit Beloit website has launched a new section called “Transparency” in the About Us tab. This information is provided to be fully transparent with how the organization is funded, how those funds are allocated, operations, and expected results. Ruffini noted this is considered “best practices” in the tourism industry.
Another priority is to continue with market and brand perception research by conducting their bi-annual visitor profile to determine the customer base, how it is changing, and how the Visit Beloit efforts are making a positive impact.
A Resident Sentiment Survey will help to take the temperature of the local citizens to discern what they are most passionate about, their opinions of the organization and expand the level of engagement and knowledge of how the tourism industry can provide a positive impact on our region.
For example, Ruffini indicates continued grant support for local events such as BIFF (Beloit International Film Festival), Snappers baseball and the DBA (Downtown Beloit Association) Farmer’s Market.
Visit Beloit worked hand-in-hand with the Downtown Beloit Association and the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce to promote Beloit as a destination and, ultimately, contribute to positive economic growth and development.
A significant future goal is to complete the accreditation process for DMAP (Destination Marketing Accreditation Program), widely recognized for indicating the organization meets the highest standards of quality and service as a destination, marketing and management organization.
“We will continue to promote travel to Beloit with health and safety uppermost in our efforts. This encourages us to be creative in our messaging and delivery of that information.”