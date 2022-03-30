BELOIT—A construction project two decades in the making was finally finished in downtown Beloit in August.
And more than 3.000 people were there to witness the fruits of the labor of hundreds.
On August 3, 2021 ABC Supply Stadium hosted its first of many events when the Beloit Snappers took on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the inaugural game.
The Snappers held 24 home games at the new place before the 2021 season ended. In November, the club was renamed the Sky Carp, and now the stadium is set for its first full season.
Sky Carp Director of Sales Tyler Olstead said the feedback from fans was consistent.
“The thing we heard the most was just how amazing the ballpark was,” Olstead said. “People who had been around here a while were happy that it had finally come to fruition. I was born and raised here, and had heard for the longest time about this being a possibility, and then for it to be built right along the river, and the way they did it, just first-class all the way.”
Olstead said fans had a particular spot that stood out.
“What we would see over and over was people coming in that center field gate, turning around and taking a picture with the field in the background,” Olstead said. “That view is just awesome, and I think people were just amazed that a ballpark that beautiful was right here in Beloit. The fact that we get to host so many more events than just baseball games makes it even better. It really gives the community an opportunity to bond together with all the things we do.”
Indeed the ballpark isn’t just for baseball.
“Our turf field allows us to be so versatile with the things we can do,” Olstead said. “We had an ice skating rink that was open on some weekends over the winter. We’ve done private gatherings, public gatherings, and I know we want to bring some trade shows in. There are so many opportunities to showcase this place, and so many ways for the community to get involved.”
Before he left for another opportunity, Snappers president Jeff Jurgella was extremely pleased with what the stadium did for the team.
“Obviously COVID knocked out all of 2020 and we did not inherit a huge fan base,” Jurgella said. “We had seven full season ticket holders and with half-seasons and quarter-seasons mixed in, the equivalent of eight more. So 15 season ticket holders. We’re going into this off-season hoping for a thousand next year. We’re very excited about having a full off-season of planning for it.”
Jurgella also said the opportunity to start in the park last summer was beneficial.
“Absolutely we felt it was important for us to squeeze a few homestands in here to learn and figure things out for next season,” Jurgella said. “First of all, everyone loves the design, the feel, the big league nature of the stadium. It’s the downtown views, the river, the bricks, the general ambience.”
The ballpark’s biggest flaw was also supposed to be one of its biggest features. The enormous video board in left field was not functional.
That will be different this year, however.
“The board is fully functional and ready to go,” Olstead said. “It’s going to add so much to the in-stadium experience. We’ll be able to show replays, and more importantly be much more interactive with the fans. We’ll have a roving camera that goes around, everyone will be able to see the on-field promotions better. It’s going to be a huge upgrade.”
While there were major concerns going into the new park regarding the parking situation, as it turns out, it wasn’t an obstacle for fans.
“We sent out surveys to everyone we have an email for with six or seven questions,” Jurgella said. “Out of hundreds of surveys, I think I saw the word ‘parking’ only about five times. People have figured it out. There are short walks from free parking in the city. It was our intent all along to get people to park downtown and walk by businesses.
“We found out we have a ways to go on our game day staffing. It is part of our culture to make the place very welcoming and I thought we made some very good strides. We had a lot of young staffers and maybe they’re a little intimidated talking to adults, but we saw growth with that very young staff. I think they enjoyed working here and that’s important in terms of retention. We want a more polished staff here next year. That comes from Quint (Studor) and ownership. They want people to come here with energy and have fun.”
The Sky Carp also plan to use every opportunity to hock their brand new merchandise, as the stadium contains a team store.
“There is a push for revenue and (the Stadium Club) will be utilized a great deal in the off-season as well as the stadium,” Jurgella said. “In the fall we hosted an event for ABC Supply with 2,300 people. They loved it. Non-baseball events will be the key to making the finances of this ballpark work. We have to utilize it 250 days out of the year, whether it is wedding receptions or business gatherings or whatever. We’re also hoping to book some concerts with the stage in the outfield next year.”
Whatever the occasion, ABC Supply Stadium figures to be a destination for Beloit residents for many years to come.