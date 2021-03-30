BELOIT — While experiencing continued growth and taking pride in building engines to benefit the U.S. military, Fairbanks Morse leadership remains optimistic about the company’s future.
“We’re definitely on a growth trajectory,” Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier said. “The company is doing well. We’re focused on the right markets, we have a good strategy in place. We’re executing that and we have an exceptional team and leadership group that knows what they’re doing.”
In the last year, Fairbanks Morse has acquired multiple companies and assets and brought their services into the fold, while also adding new jobs and completing key business contracts.
Whittier said a continued focus for Fairbanks Morse moving forward remains providing complete offerings on its engines, with longevity in mind.
All Fairbanks Morse engines are produced at the main facility in Beloit. Each one also contains a turbocharger.
This year, Whittier said Fairbanks Morse’s budget calls for adding 50 more jobs, some of those being in Beloit. In 2020, the company added 40 new jobs organically, not including those added through acquisition.
“I couldn’t be happier with where we are,” Whittier said.
Aside from adding new jobs, Whittier said the company also has been investing in the local community by supporting organizations such as United Way, the Stateline Boys and Girls Club and Beloit 200.
“We have a huge responsibility in the community,” Whittier said. “We have to be the people that we expect others to be.”
Three major acquisitions have occurred in the last year, and Whittier said the company has more plans for growth and acquisition in the future.
In October of 2020, Fairbanks Morse finalized an asset purchase agreement with Globe Turbocharger Specialties Inc., a leading manufacturer of turbochargers and parts, based in Reno, Nevada.
That acquisition expanded Fairbanks Morse’s service offering to include turbocharger services and increasing the company’s parts inventory.
In December of 2020, Fairbanks Morse acquired Breco International Inc., a leading diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider based in Houston.
The acquisition expanded service markets for Fairbanks Morse with commercial marine, oil and gas and locomotive, and added service support for customers.
In January of this year, Fairbanks acquired Ward Leonard Operating, LLC, a leading provider of motor and control solutions for military applications.
The acquisition expanded the scope of power and propulsion equipment and aftermarket services that Fairbanks Morse provides to its core customers, including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard.
A number of major contracts were completed in 2020, including ones to assist the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy.
Last year, Fairbanks Morse had been awarded contracts by the Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) to build the main propulsion diesel engines for two U.S. Coast Guard vessels.
Each of the engines were built in Beloit and later delivered to the ESG in Panama City, Florida.
One of the ship’s designs included the ability to carry helicopters and small boats. The 360-foot-long vessel is equipped with combat systems and has capabilities for drug interdiction and marine environmental protection missions as part of the nation’s maritime security and border protection efforts.
Fairbanks Morse engines are installed on approximately 80% of U.S. Navy ships that have a medium speed power application.
In July, a keel laying ceremony for the future USS Beloit was held at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin.
The ship’s sponsor, retired Major General Marcia Anderson, a Beloit native, had her initials inscribed on a plaque that will be placed on the ship’s keel. Anderson served as the U.S. Army’s first female African American major general.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers later proclaimed Oct. 9 as USS Beloit Day in honor of the new U.S. Navy combat ship currently under construction.
Fairbanks Morse is contracted to build engines for USS Beloit. The U.S. Navy had announced in October of 2018 that its latest line of Freedom-class littoral combat ships would include one to be named after Beloit to honor the city’s long history of supporting the military through Fairbanks Morse.
During World War II, Fairbanks put its locomotive business on hold in order to manufacture 1,650 engines at a rate of one delivered to the military per day.
Fairbanks is planning to hold some type of community event to celebrate the USS Beloit, although details are still in the works after prior plans were put on hold due to the pandemic.
“There’s no question that the USS Beloit and Fairbanks Morse are so closely intertwined, and we want to share that with the whole community,” Whittier said.
In November of 2020, Fairbanks Morse announced plans to supply the Ship Service Diesel Generator (SSDG) sets for the electric power generation system aboard the U.S. Navy’s newest America class amphibious assault warship LHA-9. Construction of the SSDGs is scheduled to begin this year. Delivery is expected in 2023 to the shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries in Pascagoula, Miss.
The Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) ships, the largest of all amphibious warfare ships, take more than five years to build and are 844 feet long with a 106-foot beam displacing more than 44,000 tons. The U.S. Navy depends on Fairbanks Morse’s battle-tested diesel engines for marine propulsion and mission-critical ship electrical services whether on routine, humanitarian or belligerent missions.
Fairbanks also announced this January that it had been awarded a six-year contract by the U.S. Coast Guard that enables the company to maximize and improve engine lifecycle support for the USCG’s 270-foot WMEC Famous Class Cutters.
That agreement was worth around $53 million.
As part of the USCG 270-foot WMEC Service Life Extension Program (SLEP), Fairbanks Morse was awarded this contract to provide services, personnel, facilities, expertise, technological information, special tools, supplies and incidental materials necessary to ensure the longevity of the fleet’s 18-cylinder FM 251F engines. The contract also includes delivery and installation of new engines, spare parts and nonrecurring engineering work.
And in February, Fairbanks Morse opened an 8,000-square-foot Mayport Service Center in Jacksonville Beach, Fla.
That new facility represented a $350,000 investment in the community and placed Fairbanks Morse in closer proximity to customers including Mayport Naval Station, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard installations.
A wide range of Fairbanks Morse engine and Ward Leonard motor and controls inventory are available at the Mayport Service Center to reduce the amount of time for installation, repair and maintenance services.