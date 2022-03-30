BELOIT—It was a banner year for Fairbanks Morse Defense.
It took on a new name, expanded products and services and spread its global footprint. Following its name change the company moved its headquarters out of the manufacturing complex and into offices in downtown Beloit, according to Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier in a February interview.
“We are aggressive and growing, and we are having a lot of fun. And we are committed to the Beloit community,” Whittier said.
Whitter explained the company’s headquarters had begun moving out of the Beloit campus at 701 White Ave. and into new offices in Beloit. With the business growing to encompass four companies, it was time to give corporate functions such as human resources, information technology, and administrative functions its own space to help leaders focus on strategy and direction for the entire corporation.
Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, a private equity firm that invests in niche, market-leading companies in industrials, technology, life sciences and specialty chemicals. Its core manufacturing facility is in Beloit, and its service centers are located all over the world.
Its Beloit facility manufactures, procures, assembles and distributes all FMD engines. Currently, there are about 415 employees in Beloit, with 30 of them at the corporate office. The Beloit campus produces ship engines and parts.
It was a big year in 2021 as the company transitioned from what was previously known as Fairbanks Morse to Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD). The name change reflected a shift in FMD’s focus to serving core customers in the marine defense industry—primarily the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. It also enhanced its ability to quickly respond to its current customer base with a broader range of aftermarket service solutions.
The corporation’s acquisitions helped it grow from 400 employees to 1,200 employees company wide over the past 18 months. Most of that was in the U.S., although there are 30 employees in Canada and 30 in the United Kingdom. By growing and expanding its service network, it’s gone from 75 service technicians two years ago to 150.
Although engines remain FMD’s biggest seller, Whittier said the corporation wanted to diversify its offerings. While 85% of products go to the U.S. Navy, there are other products and services to offer.
“If we think about the company as an engine company, our business will rise and fall based on how many ships the U.S. Navy and other markets are building,” Whittier said. “There are all sorts of other possibilities for other products and services and that led us to the acquisitions.”
Over the past 12 months, FMD has acquired seven companies to provide additional products and services. BRECO International was acquired at the end of 2020. The remaining six were acquired in 2021 and in January 2022.
Then known as Fairbanks Morse, the company acquired Ward Leonard Operating, LLC, a leading provider of motor and control solutions for military applications on Jan. 5, 2021.
On Sept. 13, 2021 FMD acquired Hunt Valve Company Inc., a specialty manufacturer of naval valves and electromechanical actuators.
On Dec. 8, 2021, FMD acquired Welin Lambie Ltd. (Welin Lambie), a U.K.-based leading designer and manufacturer of davits used specifically for the launch and recovery of all types of craft from ships or shore-based installations.
On Dec. 16, 2021, FMD acquired Fluid Filtration Specialists LLC (FFS), a leader in flushing and filtration services for marine vessels and other facilities that operate large, highly sophisticated engines and systems.
On Jan. 5, 2022, FMD acquired Federal Equipment company (FEC). It expanded its product capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense and industrial customers with an emphasis on support for and offerings to the U.S. Nuclear Navy.
On Jan. 18, 2022 FMD acquired Maxim Watermakers (Maxim), a privately-owned provider of desalination and water treatment technologies for marine defense applications based in Shreveport, Louisiana.
FMD is also expanding its geographic presence, through acquisition and with new service centers. The company opened a service center in Jacksonville Beach, Florida in early 2021 to serve Naval Station Mayport. As of February, FMD was in the process of opening a service center in Mobile Alabama, and will be building a new service center in place of its existing one in Norfolk, Virginia.
On Jan. 11, 2022, FMD announced FM OnBoard, a digital maintenance
platform and remote video collaboration product enhancing the defense contractor’s virtual support services.
The remote collaboration tool positions FMD as the only naval defense turnkey solutions provider to offer mixed reality technology that gives customers access to immediate comprehensive technical support from the shipyard to the open sea.
FM OnBoard’s remote video collaboration allows onsite users to engage directly with a live, offsite FMD service technician using party-to-party video conferencing viewed through mixed reality headsets. The headset also enables users and remote technicians to see 3D visualizations of connected assets and their performance data so the remote support technician can guide onsite users through troubleshooting, maintenance, or repair services.
“The technicians will be able to communicate directly with the customer and diagnose problems,” Whittier said.