Sydney Prowse
Age: 17
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Jeffrey and Debra Prowse
Accomplishment: She completed her National EMT certification at 17-years-old after enrolling in an EMT course at Blackhawk Technical College (BTC). She had to pass the course and the national registry exams by taking a practical class at BTC which was 46 chapters in 19 weeks. When she turns 18 on May 9 she will get her EMT license and will apply to work at an area fire department. She is planning to study biology with a pre-med focus and one day become a doctor.
Faith Sill
Age: 17
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Bradley and Phyllis Sill
Accomplishment: As part of the Beloit Memorial High School National Honor Society (NHS), she hosted online tutoring for students at Merrill Elementary School who were in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She organized a team of NHS members to have tutoring, games and conversations with third graders.
Sariah Peterson
Age: 10
Hometown and school: South Beloit, Riverview Elementary School
Child of: Katlin and Brandon Cheatham
Accomplishment: She was a South Beloit Boys & Girls Club Member of the Year in 2021. She was honored for following directions, being respectful to others and leading by example. She was always willing to lend a hand when someone needed help and her bright smile radiated under her mask.
“Remember to be respectful, listen and be helpful,” she said.
Logan Windsor
Age: 6
Hometown/School: South Beloit, Clark Elementary School
Child of: Jessica and Josh Windsor
Accomplishment: Logan Windsor was a South Beloit Boys & Girls Club member of the Year in 2021. He was honored for having a positive attitude. He is a jokester, making club members laugh. He encourages other club members to listen to Club leaders.
Merrill Reed III
Age: 16
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Merrill Reed II and Ninoska Pemberton
Accomplishment: Merrill Reed was selected to complete the first-ever youth apprenticeship at Frito-Lay. It started in October and will continue until he graduates. At the apprenticeship he fixes parts on machines. He said his grandfather used to work at Frito-Lay and hopes to become a mechanical engineer.
Kylie Kamholz
Age: 18
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Rebecca Kamholz
Accomplishment: As part of the Beloit Memorial High School National Honor Society (NHS), Kamholz helped launch online tutoring for students at Converse Elementary School who were in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She scheduled a team of other students, spending hours a week matching up tutors and younger students.
Gavan Labott
Age: 17
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Kim and Jerry Labott
Accomplishment: He’s been a two-year apprentice to Finley Buick GMC through the automotive program at Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS). He’s enrolled in BMHS and is in his second semester at Blackhawk Technical College earning college credits. Thanks to his education at school and experience at his grandparents’ auto body shop he can service vehicles and do minor repairs.
Andraya DelaTorre
Age: 8
Hometown/school: Beloit, Rock County Christian School
Child of: Stephanie DelaTorre
Accomplishment: Andraya DelaTorre is a Beloit Boys & Girls Club Member of the Year. She said she enjoys coming to the Club because it’s fun, the teachers are nice and she likes seeing her friends. She is a productive, caring and responsible club member. She often spends time assisting other children when help is needed. Other club members see her as a role model.
Gerald Freeman
Age: 11
Hometown/school: Beloit, Fruzen Intermediate School
Child of: Shamaryallis (Shay) Morgan
Accomplishment: Gerald Freeman is a Beloit Boys & Girls Club Member of the Year. He has been a Club member since June of 2020. He has a passion for art and has proved his maturity and leadership. He’s also been counted on to run the Club concession stand every day for the past three months. During the summer of 2020, he implemented a lemonade stand with his group mates for the community.
Imelda Dominguez
Age: 17
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High Schools
Child of: Rodrigo Dominguez and Maria Zuniga
Accomplishment: She created the Rock County Youth2Youth 4 Change podcast “Undivided Minds.” It tackles issues such as people dealing with COVID, recovering after assault, vaping, the election and more. She interviews other teens or adults informed on various topics. The podcasts are designed to give youth perspective about things going on in their lives. She said it’s been a very creative outlet for teens during the pandemic. She’s also in the National Honor Society, Athletic Decathlon. Student Senate and Latinos Against Drugs, a program within Youth2Youth.
Patrick Rochester
Age: 15
Hometown/school: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Rich and Carol Rochester
Accomplishment: He was part of many community service projects undertaken by Rock County Youth2Youth for Change. He helped with Little Library book drives, gathered items for food pantries and recorded audio for a new Youth2Youth presentation. He is also part of Scouts BSA, the Athletic Decathlon and is active in esports.
Maura Spain
Age: 18
Hometown/School: Beloit, F.J. Turner High School
Child of: Brian and Jennifer Spain
Accomplishment: She is the first Advanced Placement art student at Beloit Turner High School, and she is currently putting together a portfolio of about a dozen oil paintings to submit to the national organization’s College Board in May of 2021. The theme for her portfolio project is “Identity Development,” with a focus on how people change as they grow older. Recently, she also won a first place award in the annual Royal & Langnickel painting contest. She was awarded a $500 prize through the contest, along with an additional $250 that was donated to her school’s art department.
Alexander Cleaver
Age: 18
Hometown/School: Beloit, F.J. Turner High School
Child of: Darrell and Deborah Cleaver
Accomplishment: He has been actively involved as an assistant scout master in his local Boy Scouts troop 608 and has earned 53 merit badges as an Eagle Scout. He also completed a computer programming class through Beloit College as a Porter Scholar last semester. After graduation, he plans to pursue a career in computer programming. He joined the National Honor Society this year. He also volunteers in the sound booth and the car wash at his local church, Family Worship Center, and he plays the piano in a rock band alongside his friends.
Sabrina Fitzgerald
Age: 18
Hometown/School: Beloit, F.J. Turner High School
Child of: Wati and Jeff Fitzgerald
Accomplishment:
She recently completed her final high school girls basketball season after the Turner Trojans made it to the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. Fitzgerald tore her ACL in 2020 and recovered after surgery. After completing physical therapy, she was glad to return to the court as point guard and play for the entire season.
She has juggled work, school and sports during a hybrid of online and in-person learning, all while being part of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend college to study social work. Fitzgerald encourages other students to be proud of their efforts in school throughout the pandemic. “There’s always a positive to every situation, and you’ve just got to find it,” Fitzgerald said.
Raven Regenold
Age: 16
Hometown/School: Beloit, Beloit Memorial High School
Child of: Amanda and Thad Regenold
Accomplishment: She is the first girl from Beloit to become an Eagle Scout with the local Boy Scouts of America troop. She has earned numerous merit badges and completed a major project at Big Hill Park. She aims to inspire other girls to pursue their interests and join the Boy Scouts, where they can pick up new skills and develop their leadership abilities.