BELOIT—The Beloit Even Start Family Literacy Program has been a positive factor in serving Beloit’s low-income families for more than three decades.
Currently housed in the Brother Dutton School at 717 Hackett St., Even Start is an educational program for low-income families that is designed to improve the academic achievement of young children and their parents, especially in the area of reading. Even Start offers promise for helping to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.
Launched through the federal Even Start program that was initiated in 1988, Beloit’s program has continued to provide its vital services despite the fact that federal funding was discontinued in 2010.
“The Beloit Even Start Family Literacy Program has been serving families in Beloit for the past 31 years,” Cindy Laube, Even Start family literacy coordinator, said. “The program emerged through a collaboration between the School District of Beloit and Blackhawk Technical College. The Beloit Even Start helps break the cycle of illiteracy by integrating early childhood education, adult literacy or adult basic education, parenting education and family time.”
Laube added that the program helps children reach their full potential as learners while also helping their parents become full partners in their children’s education. In addition, Even Start provides education opportunities for parents.
“Besides the educational benefits, we also encourage our families to become involved in the community and to volunteer their time and talents,” Laube said. “This has had a positive impact for the city of Beloit and its residents.”
Currently, Llaube added, the School District of Beloit employs four bilingual Even Start alums as teachers, four as para educators and two as bilingual home school liaisons. The City of Beloit employs five Even Start alums, of which two are bilingual police officers.
“Several Even Start alums have opened businesses in Beloit including three restaurants and two food trucks. One owns a cleaning company, while four others have lawn service/landscape businesses and three own beauty salons,” Laube said.
Many of the Even Start high school graduates go on to colleges and technical schools, often with scholarships, Laube added.
“Look around Beloit, and you will see Even Start alums working at Beloit Memorial Hospital, in dental offices, clinics, nursing homes, churches, real estate offices, restaurants, businesses, grocery stores, more,” Laube concluded. “I believe that the Beloit Even Start Family Literacy Program is a hidden gem, and has contributed to helping make Beloit a richly diverse community.”
Even Start offers adults free English as a second language classes that also includes childcare and educational instruction and opportunities for their children from birth to age 4. In previous years, parents could also take GED courses. There are four components of the program: adult education, early childhood education, parent time and interactive literacy activities.
While parents are in an adult education classroom learning English, children are in a separate, on-site early-learning environment that fosters development of early literacy skills. The parent and child then participate in “family time” where they learn interactive literacy activities.
Blackhawk Technical College provides English language teaching through a federal grant managed by the State of Wisconsin.
Darien Snow, BTC learning support services manager said, “We have instructors who teach English from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. five days a week at Even Start. This helps students transition more easily to employment or continued education programs. We work in tandem with the School District of Beloit, including time with parents and children in play time activities.”
Together, BTC and the school district help ensure that Even Start families receive what they need to be more productive and successful members of the greater Beloit community.
“Two generational models are wonderful ways to support whole families,” Rachelle Elliott, director of early literacy and professional development for the School District of Beloit, said. “The parent and child are both getting services to better their lives. Parents receive educational courses and career counseling to better their economic stability from Blackhawk Technical College. The children get early childhood programming from The School District of Beloit. When the classroom comes together the magic happens. Family time is when the parents, students, and staff come together for parent strategies and interactive learning strategies. This is a beautiful time to make personal connections and life-long memories.”
The overall goal is to give families access to educational opportunities and support to create a literacy-rich home environment, Elliott added.
“Our goal is to enhance and develop academic achievement and success with all Even Start families in school and in life,” she concluded.