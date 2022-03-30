BELOIT—A landmark towing business and service station in Beloit soon will be moving to a new location.
Dewey’s, located at the corner of Cranston Road and Prairie Avenue since 1983 will be relocating to 1633 Huebbe Parkway.
But the company’s history goes back even further to 1955.
The late Duane Rogers (nicknamed Dewey) graduated from Beloit College in 1954 said his daughter, Jean Wedel. While going to school, he worked at a service station which is where Papa John’s Pizza is located now, at the corner of Blackhawk Boulevard and Gardner Street in South Beloit, she said.
“Walt Williamson asked dad to run the shop,” Wedel said.
That’s when Dewey’s got its start.
Then in 1958, Dewey was asked to take over the tow truck after the tow truck driver was killed. At the time, her father only planned on being in the towing business for a couple years, Wedel said.
But the business continued to grow and Dewey opened a second station in 1968 in Beloit.
Then in 1983, Dewey moved his business to the Cranston Road and Prairie Avenue corner. That site is presently for sale and a new building is in the process of being constructed to house the service and towing business on Huebee Parkway.
Dewey had purchased the property on Huebbe years ago with plans for future development, Wedel said.
One smaller building the company owns next to the new construction already has been in use for years for equipment needs.
When the new facility is complete, however, “I’m going to consolidate everything,” Wedel said.
Design plans for the new building were developed in 2020. But then there were challenges.
“COVID-19 hit the family hard,” Wedel said.
Also due to the pandemic, other delays occurred, she said.
Those included delays in materials needed for the construction project as well as delivery delays, she said.
However, the parking lot is now finished, the concrete was laid and the skeletal framing and more is up.
“We’re hoping to get in by late spring this year,” said Wedel who is looking forward to her new office.
The development also will provide space for vehicles, equipment and inventory as well as a three-car repair bay.
Dewey’s employs 15 people and has flatbed trucks, medium duty trucks and heavy-duty trailers and airbags. The company provides towing and recovery services as well as auto repair.
Examples of recovery services might be a semi turned over on its side or gone off the road or a car that has gone into a ditch.
While Dewey’s has seen change, challenge and progress, the company remains strong with family involvement with members of the third generation working for the company, Dewey’s daughter said.
And Wedel’s mother, Marilyn Rogers, remains the owner of the business.
Besides upgrading trucks to keep up with technology, Dewey always made sure that his drivers learned the latest techniques, Wedel said.
“Our employees range from 30-plus years of experience to the rookies who are learning from our pros. In order to keep them on their toes, our drivers have been certified through The Towing and Recovery Association of America, Wreckmaster, or both. Our mechanics are also trained to keep up the technology of vehicle maintenance through ASE Certifications.”
Dewey was concerned about the safety of not only his drivers, but also everyone in the towing business, Wedel said.
In order to make a difference, he supported numerous committees including the chairman for the Wisconsin Towing Association of which Dewey’s is a charter member.
Dewey died in 2007, but his legacy lives on through his family and employees, including the associations he supported.
Presently, “I am the chairman of the Wisconsin Towing Association,” his daughter said.
In 1994 Dewey was inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame in Chattanooga, Tennessee in recognition of his constant efforts to improve the towing industry.