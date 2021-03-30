Many of Beloit’s economic development projects managed to withstand the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic last year as the city looked ahead to further growth in 2021.
Building permits issued by the city show the highs and lows in 2019 and 2020.
In 2019, Beloit planning staff issued 1,171 building permits worth a total construction value of $138.3 million.
In October 2019, unemployment in Beloit was at a record low of 3.7%. The figure skyrocketed to 17.2% in April 2020 as industries reeled from the fallout of the pandemic. By the year’s end, the unemployment rate in Beloit was down to 5.4%.
New in 2020 was the addition of 545 jobs citywide, coupled with the creation of $223.8 million in overall economic impact, city data shows.
In 2020, the city issued 1,217 building permits worth a total construction value of $87.26 million.
Below is a list of some major projects currently underway or completed in Beloit in 2020.
Amazon
In October of 2019, construction started on a 1 million-square-foot Amazon distribution facility at 1255 Gateway Boulevard on an 80-acre site. The center opened on Aug. 16 after just a 10-month construction period. More than 800 full-time employees were hired at Amazon in Beloit as of September, with the facility expected to eventually have a staff of more than 2,000.
Lyons Magnus North
In April 2019, Lyons Magnus announced the purchase of TRU Aseptics, and the company was rebranded. Since then, construction at 2924 Wyetta Drive has led to a doubling in facility size to 67,000 square feet as part of a $70 million investment to add to production and warehouse space, and distribution capacity, with the company planning to bolster its workforce to 200 employees.
NorthStar
The fast-growing company saw a milestone in February 2018 when it received Food and Drug Administration approval to produce radioisotopes in the company’s patented RadioGenix system. In 2020, the company entered its third phase of development at the 1800 Gateway Boulevard campus with the construction of a 34,700-square-foot facility as part of an overall $40 million investment. The project will accommodate two particle accelerators that will aid in the production of radioisotopes.
Powerhouse
The Beloit College Powerhouse transformed the old Blackhawk power generation station into a 150,000-square-foot student union and resource center as construction wrapped up in February 2020 on the $38 million project.
Baseball stadium
The Beloit Snappers in 2020 announced plans for a brand new, $34 million stadium to be constructed in downtown Beloit following the ownership transfer to Pensacola, Florida businessman Quint Studer. The team also announced it would be affiliated with the Miami Marlins for the 2021 season and beyond. Construction on the 5,000-seat stadium is expected to be complete in June of 2021.
ABC Supply office
The company completed construction on its new, four-story office building as part of a $30.5 million investment that eventually will accommodate up to 600 employees in the 132,000-square-foot expansion.