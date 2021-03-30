BELOIT — Optimism, creativity and commitment resonate with Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director, Shauna El-Amin as she reflected on the past year for the association and its future.
When asked about the impact of the pandemic on downtown businesses, El-Amin said, “Everything. It impacted all businesses, how we do everything. Most all of our events had to be canceled.”
Included in that line up were the Art Walk, Easter Extravaganza, Street Dance, Oktoberfest, and the Halloween Parade and Party.
Undaunted, El-Amin and her board of directors sought to salvage the Outdoor Farmer’s Market, although with some changes. Downtown Beloit’s Farmers Market usually hosts more than 100 vendors at the height of the season, welcoming 7,000 to 10,000 visitors each Saturday from May to October.
This year, the market began a month late in June, with crowd sizes limited to 400 people at a time. Vendors were limited to fewer than 47—based on community needs—focusing on essential products.
“We made the best of it,” El-Amin said. “It was important to us to include vendors that serve our SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients, especially during this trying time.”
Hours of operation were also reduced to 9 a.m. to noon.
El-Amin credited numerous volunteers and downtown businesses for the five-month effort, which required a minimum 10 volunteers every weekend. She acknowledged partnerships with businesses that recruited employees to volunteer, along with Beloit College students, DBA board members and committee members, and even city councilors.
“Our volunteers were tremendous, very instrumental to the success of the event. And the community support was huge,” El-Amin said.
Another summer favorite, Fridays in the Park, was impacted. With a bit of creativity, and business input and support, that activity became Fridays in the Parking Lot, with participating businesses supplying lunches on a drive by basis. Miquel Dominguez, owner of Fresco Fajita House, provided a drive by experience from their back door/parking lot, and offered his appreciation for the effort.
“We had really nice support. We love everybody in the area, and enjoyed working outside,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed working with Shauna and the association for four years, and pray we can return to those events.”
The DBA Board even hosted a traditional brat cookout in the downtown Ace parking lot.
As the COVID-19 restrictions continued, El-Amin and the DBA were challenged to modify the traditional Fall Wine Walk. Following strict guidelines, there were fewer host sites (14), no food was served, but goodie bags were distributed instead. Pre-registration was required with a new space for ticket and goodie bag pick up provided.
“Customers really liked the pre-registration aspect, and we will probably return to that idea,” noted El-Amin.
The highly popular Holidazzle was still held, without the usual trolley and additional vendors.
“This year our downtown businesses offered their exceptional goods and services, and we made that the focus of the holiday event,” El-Amin said.
Applying for a Wisconsin Travel Grant, El-Amin was able to secure funds to provide $6,000 in gifts and gift cards for downtown visitors. Ranging from $20 values to $250, a number of opportunities were created to distribute the gifts cards.
Some businesses developed their own contests. The Beloit Daily News provided a special promotion for a $250 gift card opportunity.
With a creative twist, downtown shoppers were encouraged to take selfies in front of businesses participating in the Window Decorating Contest, which were then entered to receive a gift card.
Similarly, in partnership with the Beloit Public Library, the Second Story Stroll encouraged readers to take selfies in front of the store fronts featuring pages from a story.
The traditional Grand Lighted Holiday Parade became a “reverse parade,” with participants parking their floats in the Third Avenue Parking Lot, and community observers driving through the parking lot to admire the floats. While float and attendance numbers were down, El-Amin shared the parade was an effort to provide holiday cheer.
A new event, the Downtown Beloit Scavenger Hunt, was inspired by El-Amin’s participation in the 2019 YMCA Corporate Cup Challenge.
After three years operating out of a temporary home, the DBA has found a permanent home at 557 East Grand Ave., the former site of the Beloit Sport Center. The move, which took place in September 2020, has opened up new possibilities for the organization.
The space offers 2,500 square feet of showroom space currently being used to host the Winter Farmer’s Market. A year-round Farmers Market has been a dream for El-Amin, who has served as Executive Director for the DBA for nine years.
“This location makes us visible, accessible, and a great welcoming space to downtown Beloit,” she said. “It’s been a good move for us.”
The walls are adorned with photos that depict the timeline of downtown Beloit history. El-Amin offers her appreciation to the Beloit Historical Society for their partnership in that endeavor.
Looking to the future, El-Amin is hoping for a return to holding events as usual, with an eye on how things progress with the pandemic, following city, county and state guidelines.
“I’m optimistic that the community, board and staff can rise to this challenge and make those events happen.”