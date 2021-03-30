This has been one challenging year. But, it also has been a year when people rose to meet those challenges, demonstrate imagination and innovation and move forward in spite of obstacles.
This year’s Stateline 2021 publication takes a look at how people not only survived, but prospered during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic through innovation and imagination. Although it may have seemed like the world stopped when the virus hit, the stories within this publication show there were a lot of things going on in the midst of the pandemic.
The pandemic pushed people to think of new ways to do business, educate students, deliver healthcare services and communicate with each other as everyone tried to stay healthy and safe. Adaptability was the key word in the Stateline Area as everyone refused to give in to the tough times.
As always, the annual Stateline publication highlights the positive aspects of the area, but this year it truly demonstrates when things are at their worst, we are at our best in the Stateline community.
The four sections feature stories about how people in the Stateline Area continued to play, prosper and prepare for a brighter tomorrow that hopefully will be virus free. The sections include:
Growing
A look at new construction projects and improvements to existing services that contribute to job growth, economic stability and improved standards of living in the area. The new baseball stadium in downtown Beloit, new residential development and the final stages of construction on the interstate highway are among notable points in this section.
Working
Our jobs help shape who we are as individuals and as a community. This section explores employers, employees and workplaces that are making a difference in the Stateline Area. Alliant Energy’s new power generating facility, the continued growth of Geronimo Hospitality and other businesses are featured.
Playing
We all need a break and recreation not only gives us the opportunity to take a time out from the stresses of life, but they can help us bond with others. The YMCA, local golf opportunities and Beloit Youth Hockey are highlights of this section.
Living
This section looks at how we reach out to each other and how we share common interests. How Beloit College adapted and prospered in the pandemic, Meals on Wheels’ continued service to people in the area and the activities of the students in the National Honor Society are among the features in this section.
Added features in this book include Faces, which highlights outstanding young people in the area, Passages, which lists notable people we have lost in the past year, Memories, a visual glimpse of life in the area, and Milestones, a look back at notable events in the last year.
We at the Beloit Daily News are proud to present the Stateline yearbook publication. The book is a consistent award winner at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association contest each year and that is a credit to, not only the writers of the stories, but the sources who make such interesting subjects. We clearly could not create this publication without the people, businesses and leaders of the Stateline Area.
We also would like to thank the commercial sponsors of the publication. Their advertising messages make the Stateline book possible and we encourage our readers to shop local and support these sponsors.
We hope you all enjoy this year’s edition and hope to have even greater stories to share with you in 2022.
Clint Wolf
News Editor