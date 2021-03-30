BELOIT — Just one year after celebrating its 50th anniversary, the Beloit Youth Hockey Association faced perhaps its most difficult season.
A resourceful get-things-done group well-known for its ability to set goals and reach them, even the BYHA was somewhat stymied by the coronavirus pandemic.
The association fought back with an ambitious plan for safety protocols at Edwards Ice Arena, but COVID-19 concerns still caused the facility to be closed by the City of Beloit for much of the 2020-21 season. BYHA teams took to the road and spent a lot of time traveling to rinks which were open.
“All the rinks we’ve been able to go to have had protocols and few spectators,” BYHA President Dave Braasch said. “Fortunately many have streamed the games online to watch. This year has been a real bear for everyone and we’re trying to do the best we can with the cards we’ve been dealt.”
Edwards Ice Arena was eventually opened for practice with many safety protocols in place and in late February received approval to hold the first games of the season on the ice. The decision came too late to save the BYHA’s hosting of a WAHA state tournament in March. That had to be moved elsewhere.
“It looks like we will have first dibs on a state tournament in 2022,” Braasch said. “WAHA realizes it’s not our fault we couldn’t host.”
The real harm done by what was a lost season in many respects was at the base of the association—its youngest skaters. The popular beginners program, which provides a steady flow of skaters into the BYHA, was put on hold in 2020-21.
“We’ve had conversations with other association in the state and we are all in the same boat,” Braasch said. “Because we did not have the programs at the lower levels we all think it will take about two years to get back on our feet in terms of numbers.”
The BYHA hosted a free introduction to hockey for youngsters Feb. 20, held in small groups throughout the day.
“Unfortunately the hockey clinic we would have hosted in November didn’t happen,” Braasch said. “Hopefully we’ll have some kids from the February clinic who are introduced to hockey and decide to come on board. Maybe it won’t take two years to recover from this.”
While the BYHA and City had some early rough moments, due to COVID closing the rink, Braasch said the lines of communication are once again open.
“Mark Edwards with the City has been a big help being the middle man and everything is working well now,” Braasch said. “We’re already in negotiations for leasing ice time for next season. We’re really looking forward to a normal year again.”
The BYHA will always be concerned about the City’s long-range plans for the Telfer Park complex, which includes Pohlman Field. The future of that facility is uncertain, with the Beloit Snappers relocating to their new downtown stadium early this summer.
“We definitely will stay proactive,” Braasch said.
The BYHA added a team this year when the Beloit Memorial Purple Knights were unable to play a WIAA schedule. Some of the players continued to play with the BYHA Bantams and others formed a 19U club team under the BYHA umbrella.
The Bantam A team had a memorable season, winning two playdown games to qualify for the WAHA State Tournament and capturing several invitational titles along the way.