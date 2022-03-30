By HILLARY GAVAN
Senior Staff Writer
BELOIT— The year 2021 was a momentous for Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, as its more than $250,000 renovation project was completed.
The exterior improvements, outdoor seating, additional windows and natural lighting and other upgrades resulted in a contemporary new look and more comfort and flexibility for families, according to owner Brian Mark.
Thanks to the massive makeover, the home is sporting new paint, carpeting, window treatments, fixtures, furniture, artwork, rebuilt bathrooms and more. The only part of the home remaining from its past is the 1933 baby grand Packard piano.
Designed by a regional design company, the new look offers traditional calming grays and blues punctuated by vibrant, colorful and celebratory artwork. Mark added black and white prints of the Beloit region throughout the home for a tribute to the city.
“The public comments have been overwhelmingly positive. People have been quite impressed with the color scheme, overall layout and how it’s come together,” Mark said.
Construction began in October of 2020 and was finished just in time for a celebration of life luncheon in early November 2021.
“It was very daring to take it on during 2020, when COVID-19 hurt our bottom line and ability to do business but ultimately it was the right thing to do and the community has been supportive of it,” Mark said.
Over time, and especially during COVID-19, Mark said consumers want more personalization and flexibility in the way they honor their departed loved ones. Many of the new design features offer more flexibility and different gathering spaces for grieving families.
Mark said the hospitality suite, for example, offers café-style seating with complimentary hot and cold drinks and counter space for refreshments.
“The hospitality suite has been very well received. The windows’ natural lighting seems to improve everyone’s move and is a unique quality for a funeral home,” Mark said.
The gathering space has comfortable modern seating for people to be together before visitation at funerals. The walls offer new floating shelves to hold picture boards to honor loved ones and big screen TVs for pictorial tributes.
The prearrangement room features all new seating and a large table, and new chandeliers have been added in the home’s entryway.
The life celebration community room has more tall tables and chairs, new lighting and flooring and an upgraded kitchen area as well as outlets and charging stations for phones and devices. The bathrooms have been gutted and redesigned to be ADA accessible with a new look.
While the renovation is complete, Mark keeps planning on improvements.
“We hope to do some painting and outdoor seating is planned for the future,” he said.
The Brian Mark Funeral Home began as The Schoenfeld Funeral Home in 1935. It was started by Otto and Ethel Schoenfeld in Clinton, Wisconsin. Upon Otto’s death in 1961, their son, Allen, took over the family business. Allen oversaw the construction of the Beloit facility in 1980, and acquired the Clinton Funeral Home in 1992.
In 2008 Allen retired and sold the business to Brian and Diane Mark. Mark said the home has a reputation for professionalism and extensive community involvement.
The Brian Mark Funeral Home is a member of the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. The firm has been recognized regionally for community service activities, according to Mark’s website at www.brianmarkfh.com.