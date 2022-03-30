The Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs built a new facility in Beloit in 2021 and renovated its South Beloit facility much to the delight of children and community members.
“The quality of the building and the increased resources we have for growth and programming is exciting. It’s great for the community, and we can do so much more with programming,” Capital Campaign Chair Jim Packard Jr. said.
“We have this wave of positive momentum we need to ride. This is a game changer for the community,” Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Mark Rand said.
Lots of changes have ensued at the Boys & Girls Clubs in the past year. Beloit’s Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club broke ground on April 5, 2021 at 202 Maple Ave., 1500 Shore Drive and a northern portion of 1459 Sixth St. across from Beloit Memorial High School. It was completed by the end of December 2021 with students attending after their winter break on Jan. 3, 2022. The Club had moved out of its former Beloit building on the far West Side of Beloit at 1851 Moore St. which was built in 1960. The new facility was named after former Executive Director Joel Barrett who served the club in Beloit from 1964-1999.
Beloit’s Joel Barrett Boys & Girls Club is more centrally located along the Fourth Street corridor and is closer to community partners, in particular Beloit Memorial High School’s student population. Not only does the new site expand its reach to teens, but it’s more visible and accessible as it’s located on school bus routes.
Capital Campaign Chair Jim Packard Jr. said it took $5.5 million to build the new club and thanked the community for its generosity. A passionate and steadfast committee was formed including: Pastor Sherrick Anderson, Vicky Bryden, Steve Hahn, Brenda Jensen, Jeff Klett, Mike Marquette, Rand and Packard. He also praised the campaign marketing committee.
The new facility can now offer expanded STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities and will allow for community collaborations for career exploration and cooking classes and more. Rand said those at the Club are already networking with others in the community to help get the sound studio up and running and to get the 3D printer ready for student use. The upgraded technology center features desktop units, Chromebooks and iPads with a charging cart. Many of the resources are mobile, giving staff more flexibility.
The new facility has more space at 24,765 square feet of space compared to the previous facility on Moore Street at 16,000 square feet. It also has a large gym, bigger classrooms, more office and sports equipment storage space, kitchen facilities, teen center, patios areas, playground and more. A teaching kitchen donated by Kerry Ingredients is in the teen area where youngsters can learn about healthy eating and hone their culinary skills. The gym will be large enough to be split in half to offer two programs at the same time.
The teen center entrance is on Maple Avenue with the main entrance off the parking lot on Shore Drive.
The facility is located on 4.7 acres which will include areas for soccer and football fields.