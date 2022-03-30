BELOIT—Beloit Health System is emerging from the challenges of the pandemic with a focus on family as it plans for a new freestanding natural birthing center at its NorthPointe Health and Wellness Campus in Roscoe.
The announcement for the birthing center follows another project just completed that focuses on family—The Packard Family Care Center located on the second floor of Beloit Memorial Hospital.
The two projects focus on the newest members of the community and the families that are welcoming new children into their lives.
The natural birth center at NorthPointe is scheduled to break ground in August and is expected to be operating by early 2023, said Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett.
The center will offer a safe, alternative model of patient care for low-risk pregnancies. The center will provide services during pregnancy, labor and delivery and postpartum care. It will feature fully equipped bedrooms, bathrooms, a family waiting room, kitchen and other amenities.
“The center encompasses the entire family in a homelike environment with medical staff to assist in case of emergencies,” McKevett said.
This family-oriented health project follows the opening of the Packard Family Health Center last fall. The newly renovated birthing and family center is named in honor of Jim and Nancy Packard, who were key donors to the project.
There had been few changes to the pediatric unit of the hospital in its 50-plus years at its Hart Road location, so in 2019, the $6.5 million project focused on updating and improving the family care center began. The plan was to focus on patient safety, family comfort and modernization. Larger patient rooms with larger shower facilities, a new nursery, four new birthing rooms and a new family waiting area were part of the project.
“We wanted to give the community the best care as they celebrate new lives coming into their families,” McKevett said.
In five decades, over 40,000 babies have been born at Beloit Memorial Hospital and the health system hopes to welcome many more with the new and improved facilities at the Beloit hospital at at the NorthPointe campus.
The Beloit Health System has faced many challenges in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the staff has learned new ways to do things and shown a determination to provide the best care for patients, McKevett said.
In the last two years, the hospital has had over 900 in-patient admissions, administered over 5,000 COVID-19 tests and given over 35,000 vaccinations. Now, health officials are indicated there is light at the end of the tunnel.
“All indications are that the case numbers are easing,” McKevett said. “But, don’t let your guard down. Take mitigation efforts and know we are here for you if you get sick.”
When the in-patient census at the hospital reached a 30-year high in January, the hospital leadership team pulled together to plan out staffing and other measures that had to be taken to meet the demand for care. McKevett said other lessons were learned during the pandemic including new uses of technology such as tele-medicine, and different staffing models where nurses were relied on more for their supervisory skills.
The health system also has been strengthening its partnerships with other agencies. The health system’s affiliation with Blackhawk Technical College has become key as the health system uses its link to the nursing program at BTC to meet recruiting and staffing needs.
Through all the challenges of the past two years, the health system has maintained its commitment to patient care and safety, McKevett said. He noted the health system received its third consecutive “A” rating from the Leapfrog Group for patient safety and quality. Leapfrog is the National Quality and Patient Safety watchdog group and Beloit Health System was the only health provider in the region to receive three consecutive A ratings, McKevett said.
The health system also received an “A” bond rating by the Fitch financial rating agency, indicating the health systems financial stability.
McKevett said the health system continues to strive to provide quality health care to the community and he is proud of the health system staff who have worked long hours and shown their dedication through these troubling times.
“We are a diverse community, but we always come together,” he said.