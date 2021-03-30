BELOIT — Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett remembers that on St. Patrick’s Day last year, his world and that of the employees in the health system was rocked.
That is when the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic really took hold and changed the way services were provided and how the staff interacted with the community.
“The biggest challenge was addressing an unknown disease the best we could,” McKevett said.
The health system had to change patient visiting rules, intensify cleaning and sanitizing efforts and convert some areas to provide more room for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) treatment.
Through all of this, McKevett said the staff stepped up to meet the challenge.
“I’ve never been so humbled and proud of the team,” he said.
Though the pandemic presented challenges, the health system continued to work on improving services and even expanded the health system staff. McKevett said the health system added 25 full-time equivalent prositions to meet the increased demand for health services. Although 220 employees were furloughed during the pandemic, they have since been hired back.
Beloit Health System continued its reputation of providing quality care when it received a patient safety rating that was not matched by any health systems in southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois.
Beloit Health System was awarded an ‘A’ rating in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Guide. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national accountability organization committed to health care quality and safety. The rating is based on a health system’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections to patients.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, building was continuing at the Packard Family Care Center and McKevett said the project to improve the center focused on the health of newborns and their families is expected to be complete this spring.
The estimated $6.5 million renovation project for the birthing center and pediatrics area began in 2019. It is the first major renovation of the center since the hospital was built over 50 years ago. Improvements include larger shower and bathroom areas in patient rooms, renovation of post-partum and pediatrics rooms, a new family waiting area, and other improvements.
Another area at Beloit Memorial Hospital that is undergoing construction is the renovation of the front entrance and the lobby area. The project experienced a slight delay due to the pandemic, but it has progressed with work resuming this past winter.
In the fall of 2019, Beloit Health System opened the South Beloit Clinic, which has been very successful, McKevett said.
“It has exceeded expectations in patient volume,” McKevett said.
Dr. Nishant Patel and Dr. Thuy Nguyen have been gaining patient confidence in the community. McKevett also said the two doctors, along with nearly all physicians and medical staff in the health system, have pitched in to help at the hospital during the pandemic.