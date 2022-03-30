BELOIT—In the 176 years since Beloit College was chartered, it has weathered two world wars, numerous conflicts and two global pandemics. COVID isn’t its first rodeo.
Interim chief communications officer Elizabeth Conlisk said the college drew on a track record of success in keeping students, faculty and staff safe through the past two years. While Beloit College did close its doors in the March 2020 COVID-19 surge in compliance with the nationwide lockdown, the ensuring months saw students back in class for the fall semester.
“Our registration stayed even during 2020, but we saw a much larger incoming population in 2021,” Conlisk added. “Our students want to be in class, not hundreds or even thousands of miles away.”
With that goal in mind, Conlisk said the students have shown remarkable maturity and concern not only for their own welfare, but also for everyone within the college community. Their level of cooperation is based on a Statement of Culture which states, “We, the students of Beloit College, expect all members of our community to practice anti-racism by continuing to unlearn internalized racist ideologies, follow institutional guidance to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, and to contribute to a safe and vibrant campus life.”
“We continue to monitor closely COVID statistics in Rock and Winnebago counties as well as a broader region of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin,” Conlisk added. “So far, so good. We have not experienced any significant issues. But, if a student or faculty member does not feel well, they are encouraged to not attend classes. And we take every effort to be flexible in helping them keep up with their studies when they are not able to be in class in person.”
Beyond that, Conlisk pointed out that, since the beginning of the pandemic, Beloit College has been closely watching not only regional but also national and international developments incuging vaccination rollouts and CDC recommendations for in-person activities involving not just classes but also residential living, campus activities, amenities and services.
Conlisk said, “The opening of our Power House in February 2020 has proven to be an incredible asset. The air flow draws air in from outside and expels it back outside, providing 100% circulation. For athletes or students who use the facility to work out, eat or hang out with friends, the environment is healthy and safe. It could not have been finished at a more proficient time.”
Beloit College has put into place the following protocols for COVID-19 mitigation including requiring new students to submit vaccine documentation to the Health and Wellness Center. No student will be permitted to move into on-campus housing without it. Additionally, all students, faculty and staff are required to provide documentation of a negative COVID-19 test whenever they return to campus following winter break which just ended on Jan. 24.
Further, all students, faculty, staff and guests are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status on campus with the exception of their personal space or outdoors. Plus, physical distancing is encouraged, as it has proven to be a highly effective way to avoid illness.
“These policies are adjusted to respond to changes in the pandemic’s status,” Conlisk added.
Conlisk referred to a New York Times report that identified Beloit College as a “bright spot” in their coverage of colleges and COVID. Other media have also commended college students for their mature, proactive approach to the pandemic.
“We have had to cancel some events, and we have done others virtually,” Conlisk said. “Also, our professors have flexibility in how they conduct their classes, which at times can include distanced sessions.”
Conlisk concluded that the Beloit College community is committed to awareness and consideration of all aspects that impact on the health, welfare and safety of life not only on its campus but in the greater Stateline Area as well.
“We will continue to do all we can to ensure the integrity of the college and its population,” she added. “We are totally committed to self-care and community care.”