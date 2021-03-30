BELOIT — Beloit College made lots of headlines for its nimble response to the COVID-19 pandemic, its innovative programming and its high rankings in 2021.
“In moments of challenge, people and institutions reveal who they are at bottom. What happened at Beloit this year demonstrates innovation, a student-centered approach and hard work. Beloit College is the kind of institution that is constantly looking for the next idea that allows us to meet our mission,” said Provost and Dean of the College, Eric Boynton.
Boyton said education needs to prepare people for the challenge around the corner and for what is unforeseen.
“Beloit College offers an education that prepares people for the complexity of the world. The way it runs its own shop reflects the kind of education and benefits students will get,” he said.
Beloit College’s winning year kicked off in January 2020 when it announced receiving a $250,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help students connect with a network of professionals in their chosen field and obtain more career preparedness.
The grant funds will be used through June 2021 to support the development and implementation of a program called Beloit Channels. As part of the program, students had areas or “channels” they could choose from, including business and entrepreneurship, sustainability, health and healing, and justice and rights. Once students selected a channel, they were able to obtain mentors, suggested courses, internships and field experiences and expertly curated connections between majors, interest and industries.
“This is an education that will benefit them in the near term and throughout their whole lives in terms of meaningful jobs and careers,” Boynton said.
After the pandemic struck, the college announced in April 2020 its Beloit Action Plan, which included launching numerous programs to address societal and economic concerns facing students and parents as a result of COVID-19.
This included converting its standard academic year into Mods: 7.5-week, two-course modules to allow for intense focus. Breaking the semester into two halves, with two courses each, was to help minimize disruption if a change from in-person to remote learning occurred mid-semester. Beloit was the first college in the nation to revise its semester in this way in response to the pandemic and many other colleges followed its lead.
In addition to new and flexible programming, Beloit College also began offering safer spaces for students and staff in light of the pandemic in the fall of 2020. Tents were set up on campus to be used for classes, meetings and study space. Beloit College also was able to offer all students single rooms as living spaces.
The college also benefited from the completion of its $38 million Powerhouse student center project which proved its worth during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its spacious size allowing students to social distance. Construction on the building wrapped up Sept. 1. The project had repurposed the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station on the Rock River into a 120,000-square-foot student center.
In August of 2020, Beloit College announced it would offer up to two semesters tuition-free for students post-graduation to help them recoup valuable experiences lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many students felt a sense of loss resulting from the cancelled sports season, plays and other activities. The tuition-free semesters were offered to help students have some of those experiences they may have lost out on during the pandemic. The ninth and tenth semester was hoped to give them the opportunity to take a class outside of their major or participate in an activity that may have been cancelled during the pandemic.
In September 2020, Beloit College was ranked at No. 5 on the list of U.S. News & World Report’s Most Innovative Liberal Arts Schools. Beloit College was the only liberal arts college in the Midwest listed in the top five. The ranking is done by school provosts, presidents and vice presidents around the country who rank their peers.
“Across the nation people are recognizing Beloit College is a leader in innovation,” Boynton added.
Boynton noted the college was not on the list the previous year.
“To go straight to ‘five’ is a statement about the great work we’ve done in the midst of the pandemic. It’s a ranking we are proud of and reflects the education you can expect to get at Beloit,” Boynton said.
Beloit College is a private liberal arts college in Beloit with students from nearly every state as well as 44 countries. Beloit College offers more than 50 majors, 30 minors, a number of dual-degree and pre-professional programs, 100 study abroad programs and several domestic study programs.
