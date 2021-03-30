BELOIT — Dave DeGeorge is about as close as you can find to a “lifer” at Beloit College. An alum, a former student-athlete and currently the longest-tenured coach of the Buccaneers, he was thrilled to have the opportunity to become athletic director.
Never mind that the promotion occurred during an unprecedented year of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have to keep reminding myself that the job I have now is not the job I will have in a year or two,” DeGeorge said. “Sometimes I think it’s a blessing because it has allowed me to get familiarized with certain things, but also it has been difficult because nothing is normal and I don’t have easy access to anyone. People just aren’t at work regularly.”
The Midwest Conference announced in December that it was cancelling both its fall and winter sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic after weeks of speculation. Beloit’s teams were able to practice in the fall, but were unable to play.
“I think our student-athletes were hurting, I’m sure,” DeGeorge said. “It’s tough because you don’t want to give them information that will get them down and not want to work and find ways to improve, but you don’t want to give them false hope, either.”
At the time of this article, the MWC had not announced whether it would have league competition for spring sports in 2021. If there is no conference action, it will be up to individual schools to decide if they want to schedule non-league foes.
“It is going to be up to the presidents of the Midwest Conference and then ultimately Beloit College, the president and the task force he put together,” DeGeorge said. “They will ultimately make the decision. So you’re doing a lot of work and it’s not even your own decision, so that’s tough.”
The bright spot DeGeorge points to is the future. In late January, every single sport was ahead of last year’s pace in terms of recruiting.
“I think due to the pandemic a lot of high school kids are nervous about their future and they’re making their minds up earlier than usual,” DeGeorge said. “Those kids have been very aggressive contacting coaches. We’ve had more kids visiting campus. We’ve had more kids apply and we’ve had more kids pay a deposit.”
DeGeorge, who has coached the Bucs baseball team since 1991, said he was as nervous as that group of high school seniors, beginning his recruiting plans early.
“We were aggressive in every single way, getting out to events as soon as any were available, doing a lot of recruiting online with recruiting services,” DeGeorge said. “When we were able we had a number of kids on campus. The Powerhouse is huge for certain sports. When kids see the batting cages and the indoor facility they know how many hours they’re going to spend there and they want to get on board.
“Even for athletes who won’t train a lot in the Powerhouse it has an impact because they figure they will eat there or socialize there. It’s been a great asset to recruiting.”
Recruiting will be the key to Beloit’s resurgence in sports across the board, DeGeorge said. It is not only important to success in terms of wins and losses, it also helps in the enrollment of the college.
DeGeorge said he hopes to continue to foster relationships in the community. He has had no talks with the Beloit Snappers about whether the Bucs would ever have access to the new stadium. In the past, the Bucs would play at least a midweek doubleheader against Rockford College at Pohlman Field. When Beloit hosted the Midwest League championships, it also needed two diamonds and used Pohlman Field.
Beloit has also reached out to Hononegah High School in Rockton and has used the school’s indoor track facilities, while the high school has used Strong Stadium to host meets. Beloit Memorial High School has used the college’s soccer facility at Strong Stadium to host postseason games.
“We are always willing to explore partnerships,” DeGeorge said.