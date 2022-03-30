BELOIT—Color the Beloit Art Center alive and thriving these days.
After the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 closures, no one is more pleased to share the successes of the past year than Board President Gary Dencker.
“We came through the shutdown pretty well,” he says. “We discontinued the First Friday Gallery Receptions because the board did not want to put members and patrons at risk.”
With vaccine availability, people became more comfortable with gathering, so the Center re-introduced the First Friday events in August 2021 with a soft opening, and resumed full scale shows as of September, with some exceptions. “We used to serve food, light appetizers. Now there is no food served, just beverages. We observe proper protocols, promote social distancing, and encourage masks.” Dencker shared that all board members and staff wear masks.
Attendance has been impacted, he notes. “A normal show might have attracted a crowd of 75 to 125 people. Since reopening, crowd size is 50 to 60 people, but hopefully will grow.”
An award winning artist in his own right, Dencker paints a picture that the Center is not only open for business, but has a full schedule of art shows on its calendar. “We are not locked in to a certain type of artist or show,” he shares, noting the center has featured a variety of local artists, a tattoo art show, and a juried photography show which is on the schedule.
Dencker credits fellow board member and program director Jerry Sveum for securing and arranging the shows. “Jerry has us booked up for the entirety of 2022, and is booking into 2023.” “We are proud to offer 28 gallery shows a year that are free and open to the public,” he continues, “and an additional four shows on display at the Beloit Public Library, changed out quarterly.”
Preparations for an art show is a very ‘hands on’ process, as Dencker assists Sveum with hanging all the pieces. According to Dencker, “Jerry lays out the display and I pound the holes.” A previous glass sculpture show required strategic placement so that light shining would best highlight each piece of art.
Dencker gives a nod of appreciation to the rest of the board as well, noting that they all bring a variety of skill sets to the tasks at hand, and are committed to supporting the Beloit Art Center mission: “In partnership with the community and regional artists, we will maintain a center to teach, display and promote art through events, classes, gallery and studio space.”
“We have the largest variety of classes ever offered,” he is proud to promote. Currently offered are classes ranging from Digital Photography, a Mosaic Workshop, Photography Club, Thursday Evening Artist Groups, and Pottery Sessions that will begin in April.
Reflecting on the past year, Dencker shares that the center was building on its 20 history in downtown Beloit.
A little more than two years ago, the Beloit Economic Development Corporation, (owner of the building space,) made an attractive offer to the board to purchase the building, located at 520 East Grand Avenue. Dencker notes that the board was committed to the community, and especially the downtown area, so the building was purchased, thanks to financial assistance from local banks.
Equally as important to the success of the center and fulfillment of its mission are the 15 studios rented out to local artists. “We are 100 percent occupied with a waiting list,” boasts Dencker. That income revenue helps with operating expenses, along with membership support, sales from the monthly gallery shows and gift shop sales have helped provide financial stability.
A visit to the Center most weekdays will find long-time volunteer, Ben Henthorn, on duty with a wealth of information regarding the center, its artists and activities. Henthorn has been involved as a volunteer for more than seventeen years, and considers himself the lead volunteer. “I saw a need to make sure the doors were open,” he says.
Henthorn sees to the day to day activities, helps to hang and take down shows, and shares with a smile that he frequently gets to patch the nail holes. He also echoes Dencker’s appreciation for Jerry Sveum’s lay out ability, noting that Sveum created a measuring device (akin to a vertical yardstick) that makes hanging artwork at the appropriate height easier.
Henthorn is also available to offer tours of the facility. He indicates that the center is at full capacity, and has even created a couple new areas for artists. In support of the center’s mission to teach, there is a classroom upstairs, and a portion of the gallery on first floor has been converted to provide more classroom space, which will benefit upcoming photography and mosaic classes.
The Gift Shop showcases Henthorn’s knowledge of the Center and the variety of artists who offer their creations for purchase.
The Beloit Art Center is open at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Traditionally open until 2 p.m., with hours extended to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.