BELOIT—During the past year, ABC Supply Co., Inc., has continued to grow and offer solutions to help its customers succeed.
Part of the company’s growing imprint this year will be the opening of the new central office space in Beloit. Construction is in progress on the $30.5 million, 132,000-square-foot building. The four-story structure is scheduled to open later this year.
Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply has seen many changes.
“It has grown to be the largest wholesale distributor of roofing in the United States and one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of select exterior and interior building products. However, it’s the customer service and value-added resources we provide that set ABC Supply apart,” said Mike Jost, ABC Supply Chief Operating Officer.
“For nearly 40 years, ABC Supply’s mission has been the same: Treat contractors with respect and make it easier for them to get the necessary products and services to complete their projects and build their businesses,” Jost said. “We work toward this mission each year by putting our people first and giving them the training they need to help contractors succeed.”
“We’re always looking for ways to make our contractor customers’ jobs easier. One of the ways we did this was by giving them more convenient access to our products and services by opening 16 new locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. We also welcomed new associates and contractor customers to ABC Supply when we acquired the assets of a company in Milwaukee,” he said.
In the new Beloit central office site, 270 to 300 associates will be relocated there with a future capacity to house 600 associates. The functions to be housed in the building will be primarily administrative, accounting, finance and credit entities.
The new facility is being built by Corporate Contractors Inc., with R.H. Batterman managing engineering and Angus Young and Associates as the architectural firm. The building is located near White Avenue and Prince Hall Drive. All of the buildings around the new Beloit center will remain.
ABC Supply will provide ongoing training to all associates to ensure they have the necessary product knowledge and expertise to provide contractors with the information needed to remain competitive, according to Jost. ABC Supply also will further its military commitment by helping veterans find and transition into lifelong careers on the company’s team.
“We have a great team at ABC Supply that’s committed to each other and doing everything they can to help our customers succeed,” said Keith Rozolis, ABC Supply President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their commitment combined with our enthusiasm for providing innovative solutions for our customers will make for a great year.”
Some of those solutions include:
• MyABCsupply, an online tool that gives the company’s customers access to the information they need to run their businesses, from updates on orders and deliveries to invoices and statements.
• ABC Connect integrates ABC Supply’s products and pricing with leading industry software, so contractors can build estimates and place orders anytime, anywhere.
• ABC Supply’s Freedom Programs provide value-added products and services, including marketing materials, logo creation and website design.
• Solution Centers located at every ABC Supply branch contain extensive product samples and meeting spaces to help contractors and their customers make product decisions.
Recently, ABC Supply was named the recipient of two prestigious employer awards: the Gallup Great Workplace Award and the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award.
The company also teamed up with “Military Makeover,” a TV show that provides free home remodels to deserving veterans and their families. ABC Supply also supported the renovation work for one family in 2019 and will continue to help others throughout 2020.
In the future, ABC Supply will increase and evolve the products and services offered to customers, so they will be successful no matter the project, according to Jost.
In 1982, Ken and Diane Hendricks founded ABC Supply Co. Inc., envisioning a nationwide network of roofing supply stores that would treat contractors with respect.
ABC Supply grew rapidly by acquiring struggling distributors and opening new facilities. It has more than 790 locations in 49 states, over 15,000 associates nationwide and annual sales surpassing $11 billion.
The company’s continued commitment to Ken and Diane Hendricks’ personal values has provided a competitive advantage and continued success, Jost said. Among those values are the belief that respect is the key to finding the potential in everyone and that tapping into that potential will ensure the long-term success of ABC Supply’s associates, customers and company.
