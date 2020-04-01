BELOIT—Pure Gravity Fitness, 312 State St., continued to help women increase their self-confidence, get more fit and reap the many other rewards of pole fitness dancing. “It’s a confidence builder, and it’s empowering to be here,” said Pure Gravity Fitness owner Kyra Wieland.
Pure Gravity Fitness, which opened in January of 2014, is still going strong. It offers classes in pole fitness, aerial silks and barre fitness, or isolated movements by a ballet bar.
Wieland said she originally opened the studio to give women a creative space to move within the art form of pole fitness. Over the years, pole fitness only increased in popularity.
This year it has attracted around 40-50 students a week. Wieland estimates more than 2,000 people have learned pole fitness since the business opened. About 80 new students sign up for the introduction to pole class each month.
Pole fitness is an upper body workout which challenges different muscles than other forms of exercise. The good news, Wieland said, is “You don’t have to be strong to start here. It’s part of the process.”
Wieland said women at the classes are all ages and have different body types. Many find themselves on a new fitness journey once they begin. Some students have lost 60-80 pounds.
“Pole dance stimulates your endorphins and brings happiness to your brain and that’s a positive to the body,” Wieland said.
Participants not only get enjoyment from the exercise but enjoy the safe and secure space they can share with other women. “We are very non-judgemental. We come from a mindset that everybody’s body is different,” Wieland said.
During her time running her business, Wieland said she’s seen the benefits to the community for the many women who have experienced pole fitness. Participants say people tell them how they walk differently, showing more self-esteem. Sometimes their confidence causes them to ask for a raise at work.
“They love being here. It makes them feel better about themselves and gives them the courage to stand up for themselves,” Wieland said.
Some women say it helps them be sexy for their partner and gives them a sense of community.
Those at Pure Gravity Fitness have no plans to slow down. They will be adding more poles this summer. The business is also hosting more bachelorette parties where instructors teach fun pole fitness and dance classes. People bring food, and sometimes Pure Gravity supplies some feather boas for extra fun.
It also offers various workshops on topics ranging from handstands or floor exercises to communication and support of other women.
Pure Gravity Fitness will be issuing its second calendar in 2020 filled with pictures of instructors and students. Wieland also keeps busy in her side business creating and sewing dance wear for sale.
