BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra (BJMO) had a successful year, winning prestigious awards and entertaining the community in more than 40 performances across the city.
The jazz orchestra was chosen to be among the 18 finalists to compete at the 25th Annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival in New York City in May. Judges selected the school from a competitive pool of 106 bands.
In an interview in February, students shared their excitement about the upcoming opportunity. At the festival, known as the “Superbowl” of jazz, students were planning to participate in workshops, jam sessions and sectionals before competing for top honors. Following the competition events, a concert and awards ceremony is to take place featuring this year’s top three bands alongside the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis.
This marked the ninth time the orchestra was selected to attend the Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival in New York City over the course of 12 years.
Director Chris Behrens said the jazz orchestra has come a long way this school year.
“Coming in, we lost 13 seniors and there was a bit of the unknown. It’s such a young band, but the students have worked hard, were serious about the music and were rewarded with another trip to the finals,” Behrens said.
“We started out with a really young band, and it created a lot of doubt in our heads. It kind of took us awhile to find our fuel and what really got us going. Once we found it, we took off. It made us grow really close as a group and we overcame obstacles thrown at us which made us more cohesive as a group,” said clarinet and tenor sax and vocalist Sydnee Galvin.
“We had a different dynamic this year,” said trombone player Audrey McManigle. “Once we were able to appreciate our dynamic and how we wanted to play and interpret the music, it made it a lot more fun. It took us a bit. As a senior I’m really happy with the group we have.”
It wasn’t the first time the jazz orchestra won awards this year. The orchestra tied for first place at the Purdue Jazz Festival in West Lafayette, Indiana on Jan. 18, 2020 for the large school category. Naoki Nikora won the outstanding soloist award for baritone saxophone; Gabe Wick, guitar; and Jack Johnson, piano.
The Beloit Memorial Jazz Ensemble, which was competing in the second band category, won first place at the competition. Kai Wong won outstanding soloist on piano at the competition.
In April of 2020, Behrens said the jazz orchestra along with the entire jazz ensemble will be going to New Orleans touring with Victor Goines of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.
